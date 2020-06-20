All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1054 West WINONA Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1054 West WINONA Street
Last updated May 13 2020 at 8:39 PM

1054 West WINONA Street

1054 West Winona Street · (312) 265-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1054 West Winona Street, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Sun drenched spacious 1 bedroom with Sun Room,heat included. This Furnished high first floor apartment features an eat in kitchen with oak Cabinetry and a lovely private deck that overlooks the fenced yard. Laundry on site & detached 1 garage space. 3 blocks from Lake Michigan, running/biking trail, Foster Beach. Coffee shops & restaurants located nearby. Little Vietnam and Marianos Grocery 1 block. GREAT transportation: Buses 147 Express+others, 151, 36, within 1 block. Zipcar 300 feet away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1054 West WINONA Street have any available units?
1054 West WINONA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1054 West WINONA Street have?
Some of 1054 West WINONA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1054 West WINONA Street currently offering any rent specials?
1054 West WINONA Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1054 West WINONA Street pet-friendly?
No, 1054 West WINONA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1054 West WINONA Street offer parking?
Yes, 1054 West WINONA Street does offer parking.
Does 1054 West WINONA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1054 West WINONA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1054 West WINONA Street have a pool?
No, 1054 West WINONA Street does not have a pool.
Does 1054 West WINONA Street have accessible units?
No, 1054 West WINONA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1054 West WINONA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1054 West WINONA Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1054 West WINONA Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1401 E.hyde Park Blvd
1401 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
Maple Court
1120 E 47th St
Chicago, IL 60615
Artista 55
5525 North Winthrop Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
1241 West Oakdale Apt.
1241 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
3229-31 N Kenmore
3229 North Kenmore Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
73 E Lake St
73 E Lake St
Chicago, IL 60601
JeffJack Apartments
601 W Jackson Blvd
Chicago, IL 60661
1039 W Newport
1039 West Newport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity