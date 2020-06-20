1054 West WINONA Street

Amenities
Sun drenched spacious 1 bedroom with Sun Room,heat included. This Furnished high first floor apartment features an eat in kitchen with oak Cabinetry and a lovely private deck that overlooks the fenced yard. Laundry on site & detached 1 garage space. 3 blocks from Lake Michigan, running/biking trail, Foster Beach. Coffee shops & restaurants located nearby. Little Vietnam and Marianos Grocery 1 block. GREAT transportation: Buses 147 Express+others, 151, 36, within 1 block. Zipcar 300 feet away.