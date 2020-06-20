All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:31 PM

1052 Oakley

1052 N Oakley Blvd · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1052 N Oakley Blvd, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Unreal three bedroom, two bathroom rehab in Wicker Park features updated kitchen with maple cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave,fridge, gas oven/range, spacious living area, large dining room, ceiling fans, hardwood floors, huge bedrooms, great closet space, central heat and air, deck, free laundry, and one parking spot included! Small pets OK, too! Amazing location straddling Wicker Park and Ukrainian Village. Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1052 Oakley have any available units?
1052 Oakley has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1052 Oakley have?
Some of 1052 Oakley's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1052 Oakley currently offering any rent specials?
1052 Oakley isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1052 Oakley pet-friendly?
Yes, 1052 Oakley is pet friendly.
Does 1052 Oakley offer parking?
Yes, 1052 Oakley does offer parking.
Does 1052 Oakley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1052 Oakley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1052 Oakley have a pool?
No, 1052 Oakley does not have a pool.
Does 1052 Oakley have accessible units?
No, 1052 Oakley does not have accessible units.
Does 1052 Oakley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1052 Oakley has units with dishwashers.
