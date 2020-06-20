1052 Oakley

Amenities
Unreal three bedroom, two bathroom rehab in Wicker Park features updated kitchen with maple cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave,fridge, gas oven/range, spacious living area, large dining room, ceiling fans, hardwood floors, huge bedrooms, great closet space, central heat and air, deck, free laundry, and one parking spot included! Small pets OK, too! Amazing location straddling Wicker Park and Ukrainian Village. Won't Last Long! Call Today!
Terms: One year lease