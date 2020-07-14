All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:24 AM

1036 N. Dearborn

1036 N Dearborn St · (312) 313-1395
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1036 N Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 days AGO

Studio

studio-1

$1,125

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

1bd/1b-1

$1,615

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1036 N. Dearborn.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
Strike gold in the Gold Coast at 1036 N. Dearborn. This classic neighborhood that grew out of the Great Chicago Fire is equal parts historic charm and modern fun.\n\nThe apartment building features a remarkable atrium-style entranceway that gives you a wonderful canvas to create your Chicago home. Your template also includes: updated kitchen, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and a rooftop with views of the lake as your personal backdrop!\n\nWhen youre not putting unique finishes on your apartment, soak up the rich history on Dearborns streets lined with vintage mansions, while perusing the latest in boutique shopping and celebrated restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1036 N. Dearborn have any available units?
1036 N. Dearborn offers studio floorplans starting at $1,125 and one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,615. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1036 N. Dearborn have?
Some of 1036 N. Dearborn's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1036 N. Dearborn currently offering any rent specials?
1036 N. Dearborn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 N. Dearborn pet-friendly?
Yes, 1036 N. Dearborn is pet friendly.
Does 1036 N. Dearborn offer parking?
No, 1036 N. Dearborn does not offer parking.
Does 1036 N. Dearborn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1036 N. Dearborn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 N. Dearborn have a pool?
No, 1036 N. Dearborn does not have a pool.
Does 1036 N. Dearborn have accessible units?
Yes, 1036 N. Dearborn has accessible units.
Does 1036 N. Dearborn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1036 N. Dearborn has units with dishwashers.

