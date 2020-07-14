Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed accessible elevator gym on-site laundry bike storage internet access

Strike gold in the Gold Coast at 1036 N. Dearborn. This classic neighborhood that grew out of the Great Chicago Fire is equal parts historic charm and modern fun.



The apartment building features a remarkable atrium-style entranceway that gives you a wonderful canvas to create your Chicago home. Your template also includes: updated kitchen, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and a rooftop with views of the lake as your personal backdrop!



When youre not putting unique finishes on your apartment, soak up the rich history on Dearborns streets lined with vintage mansions, while perusing the latest in boutique shopping and celebrated restaurants.