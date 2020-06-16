1033 W 14th Pl 220

Amenities
Awesome 2br/2ba condo with garage - MOVE in NOW! - Property Id: 200018
Steven Douglas
Broker
The Douglas Group sponsored
by Fulton Grace Realty
Amenities:
Garage, Fireplace, Hardwood
Description:
Amazing 2 bed 2 bath spacious condo in historic Univeristy Commons, 11ft tall concrete ceilings, fireplace, abundant natural light, floor-to-ceiling windows, in unit washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, gorgeous hardwood floors, recently painted neutral colors, substantial outdoor balcony space, theatre room, workout facility, unobstructed skyline views from deck, indoor heated parking, walking distance to Metra/CTA, Restaurants/Shopping and Parks, close to major highways:290,90/94 & 55. parking spot #91
Property Id 200018
