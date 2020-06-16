All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1033 W 14th Pl 220.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1033 W 14th Pl 220
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:24 PM

1033 W 14th Pl 220

1033 West 14th Street · (630) 728-3466
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near West Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1033 West 14th Street, Chicago, IL 60608
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 220 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
media room
Awesome 2br/2ba condo with garage - MOVE in NOW! - Property Id: 200018

Steven Douglas
Broker
The Douglas Group sponsored
by Fulton Grace Realty

Amenities:
Garage, Fireplace, Hardwood

Description:
Amazing 2 bed 2 bath spacious condo in historic Univeristy Commons, 11ft tall concrete ceilings, fireplace, abundant natural light, floor-to-ceiling windows, in unit washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, gorgeous hardwood floors, recently painted neutral colors, substantial outdoor balcony space, theatre room, workout facility, unobstructed skyline views from deck, indoor heated parking, walking distance to Metra/CTA, Restaurants/Shopping and Parks, close to major highways:290,90/94 & 55. parking spot #91
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/200018
Property Id 200018

(RLNE5485293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1033 W 14th Pl 220 have any available units?
1033 W 14th Pl 220 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1033 W 14th Pl 220 have?
Some of 1033 W 14th Pl 220's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1033 W 14th Pl 220 currently offering any rent specials?
1033 W 14th Pl 220 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1033 W 14th Pl 220 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1033 W 14th Pl 220 is pet friendly.
Does 1033 W 14th Pl 220 offer parking?
Yes, 1033 W 14th Pl 220 does offer parking.
Does 1033 W 14th Pl 220 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1033 W 14th Pl 220 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1033 W 14th Pl 220 have a pool?
No, 1033 W 14th Pl 220 does not have a pool.
Does 1033 W 14th Pl 220 have accessible units?
No, 1033 W 14th Pl 220 does not have accessible units.
Does 1033 W 14th Pl 220 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1033 W 14th Pl 220 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1033 W 14th Pl 220?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elm Street Plaza
1130 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610
Gold Coast City Club Apartments
860 N Dewitt Pl
Chicago, IL 60611
The Hudson
750 N Hudson Ave
Chicago, IL 60654
8148-56 S Ingleside
8148 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
Pangea 7915 South Hermitage Apartments
7915 S Hermitage Ave
Chicago, IL 60620
The Parker Fulton Market
730 W Couch Pl
Chicago, IL 60661
7409 S Yates Blvd
7409 S Yates Blvd
Chicago, IL 60649
8057 S Laflin Ave
8057 S Laflin St
Chicago, IL 60620

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity