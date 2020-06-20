1024 West Roscoe Street

Amenities

Great 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo for rent in the heart of Wrigleyville / Lakeview! Features in-unit laundry, granite kitchen w/ ss appliances, newer bathroom, hardwood floors. 1000 SF of space. Also includes parking and massive storage space. Situated steps from all the action in Lakeview - Nightlife, restaurants, CTA, shopping and much more. No Sec. Deposit required. Only a $500 non-refundable move in fee. Available Aug 1st.



Contact us to schedule a showing.