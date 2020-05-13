All apartments in Chicago
Location

1022 W Dakin St, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 28 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1bd/1ba-1

$1,345

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1022 W. Dakin.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
extra storage
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
Home is where you can almost hear the cheers from Wrigley Field. And thats exactly what your home at 1022 W. Dakin provides, mere blocks away from the world-famous home of the Chicago Cubs.\n\nThese remarkable units still boast vintage charm in their exposed brick walls, hardwood floors & unique architectural details that pre-date the Curse of the Billy Goat. Updated kitchens, central A/C & in-unit laundry add that magical modern touch to these Chicago apartment gems.\n\nGrabbing coffee at the Emerald City and 90s dance parties every Saturday at the Holiday club will be just a few of your new favorite things in this Lakeview neighborhood. And, being less than a block away from the Sheridan L stop will make it so easy to explore even more.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1022 W. Dakin have any available units?
1022 W. Dakin offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,345. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1022 W. Dakin have?
Some of 1022 W. Dakin's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 W. Dakin currently offering any rent specials?
1022 W. Dakin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 W. Dakin pet-friendly?
Yes, 1022 W. Dakin is pet friendly.
Does 1022 W. Dakin offer parking?
No, 1022 W. Dakin does not offer parking.
Does 1022 W. Dakin have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1022 W. Dakin offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 W. Dakin have a pool?
No, 1022 W. Dakin does not have a pool.
Does 1022 W. Dakin have accessible units?
Yes, 1022 W. Dakin has accessible units.
Does 1022 W. Dakin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1022 W. Dakin has units with dishwashers.

