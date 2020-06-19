All apartments in Chicago
1020 West Addison Street
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:14 PM

1020 West Addison Street

1020 West Addison Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1669949
Location

1020 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 726 · Avail. now

$2,349

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
business center
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
parking
bike storage
garage
1 Bed, 1 Bath in Heart of Wrigleyville!
The Residences at Addison & Clark is an iconic location in the coveted Lakeview neighborhood of Chicago. We have taken city living to a whole new level by offering our residents the opportunity to experience some of the most exciting sports, events and culture scenes in the city – literally steps from our front door! Offering studio, convertible, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes, we have the apartment that will fit your needs and your style! ***Photos may be of a similar unit***

Amenities:
Health Club, Garage, Bicycle Room, Business Center, Dishwasher
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 West Addison Street have any available units?
1020 West Addison Street has a unit available for $2,349 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 West Addison Street have?
Some of 1020 West Addison Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 West Addison Street currently offering any rent specials?
1020 West Addison Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 West Addison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1020 West Addison Street is pet friendly.
Does 1020 West Addison Street offer parking?
Yes, 1020 West Addison Street does offer parking.
Does 1020 West Addison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 West Addison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 West Addison Street have a pool?
No, 1020 West Addison Street does not have a pool.
Does 1020 West Addison Street have accessible units?
No, 1020 West Addison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 West Addison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 West Addison Street has units with dishwashers.
