Chicago, IL
1017 N Wood St 1
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1017 N Wood St 1

1017 North Wood Street · No Longer Available
Chicago
West Town
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
1 Bedrooms
Location

1017 North Wood Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 1017 NORTH WOOD STREET, #1 - Property Id: 303105

3 bed 2 bath in AWESOME Wicker Park location available 7/1!
This sunny and spacious unit available 7/1 is located in Chicago's hot Wicker Park neighborhood. This unit is close to all and is a short walk to coffee shops, parks, nightlife, restaurants and much more. Open concept kitchen with island breakfast bar, SS appliances and a dishwasher, separate dining space and a living room with lots of natural sunlight and a wood burning fireplace with gas starter, decent size bedrooms, walk-in closet, dual bowl vanity in the bathroom, private rear deck, central A/C and heat system, garage parking for an additional fee of $150. Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303105
Property Id 303105

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5929962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 N Wood St 1 have any available units?
1017 N Wood St 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1017 N Wood St 1 have?
Some of 1017 N Wood St 1's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 N Wood St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1017 N Wood St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 N Wood St 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1017 N Wood St 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1017 N Wood St 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1017 N Wood St 1 offers parking.
Does 1017 N Wood St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 N Wood St 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 N Wood St 1 have a pool?
No, 1017 N Wood St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1017 N Wood St 1 have accessible units?
No, 1017 N Wood St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 N Wood St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1017 N Wood St 1 has units with dishwashers.
