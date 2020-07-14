Amenities

1008 N Menard Ave is a 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home available for rent in Austin on the West side of Chicago! The home features new carpet, updated kitchen features, and a front deck. Walking distance to Family Dollar, Spinning Bubble Laundromat, Oak Park Public Library, and Flavor's Southern Cooking. Several elementary and high schools are nearby! Commute easily via CTA Green Line at Central and CTA Bus Lines 66, 70, 85, or 91. Call today to schedule your showing with Pangea!