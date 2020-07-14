All apartments in Chicago
1008 N Menard Ave
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 PM

1008 N Menard Ave

Open Now until 5pm
1008 N Menard Ave · (312) 548-9077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1008 N Menard Ave, Chicago, IL 60651
Austin

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1008 N Menard Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1008 N Menard Ave is a 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home available for rent in Austin on the West side of Chicago! The home features new carpet, updated kitchen features, and a front deck. Walking distance to Family Dollar, Spinning Bubble Laundromat, Oak Park Public Library, and Flavor's Southern Cooking. Several elementary and high schools are nearby! Commute easily via CTA Green Line at Central and CTA Bus Lines 66, 70, 85, or 91. Call today to schedule your showing with Pangea!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Pets under 40 lbs are welcome. Please note that there are restrictions of certain dog breeds & monthly pet fees will apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 N Menard Ave have any available units?
1008 N Menard Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1008 N Menard Ave have?
Some of 1008 N Menard Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 N Menard Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1008 N Menard Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 N Menard Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1008 N Menard Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1008 N Menard Ave offer parking?
No, 1008 N Menard Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1008 N Menard Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 N Menard Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 N Menard Ave have a pool?
No, 1008 N Menard Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1008 N Menard Ave have accessible units?
No, 1008 N Menard Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 N Menard Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1008 N Menard Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
