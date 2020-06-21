All apartments in Chicago
1000 S Clark St # 1009
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1000 S Clark St # 1009

1000 South Clark Street · (773) 297-3974
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1000 South Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60605
The Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2275 · Avail. now

$2,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
doorman
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
package receiving
Stunning 1bed/1bath w/ dishwasher & hardwood! - Property Id: 291520

This apartment features an open space living/dining room, and a galley kitchen with whirlpool stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, a microwave, stone countertops, and a dishwasher. There is hardwood flooring throughout the unit, high ceilings throughout, stunning panoramic views from the floor-to-ceiling windows, ample closet space including a huge walk-in in the master bedroom, an in-unit washer and dryer, and central heating and air-conditioning. Outside is a large balcony. Community amenities include a 10,000 square foot fitness center, an outdoor running track, a basketball court, a racquetball court, a huge outdoor terrace with grills, fire pits, and outdoor televisions, a pool, a golf simulator, a media room, package receiving and automated retrieval system, a spa with hot tub, full service pet care options, a landscaped outdoor dog park, doorman, elevators, full service dry cleaning and alterations, and on-site management and maintenance teams. Garage parking is avail.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291520
Property Id 291520

(RLNE5822720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 S Clark St # 1009 have any available units?
1000 S Clark St # 1009 has a unit available for $2,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 S Clark St # 1009 have?
Some of 1000 S Clark St # 1009's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 S Clark St # 1009 currently offering any rent specials?
1000 S Clark St # 1009 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 S Clark St # 1009 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 S Clark St # 1009 is pet friendly.
Does 1000 S Clark St # 1009 offer parking?
Yes, 1000 S Clark St # 1009 does offer parking.
Does 1000 S Clark St # 1009 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 S Clark St # 1009 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 S Clark St # 1009 have a pool?
Yes, 1000 S Clark St # 1009 has a pool.
Does 1000 S Clark St # 1009 have accessible units?
No, 1000 S Clark St # 1009 does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 S Clark St # 1009 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 S Clark St # 1009 has units with dishwashers.
