100 E 14th St 2808

Unit 2808 Available 07/01/20 28th floor on Michigan Ave. - Property Id: 295760



Large and Spacious modern condo, located in one of the newest and best buildings in the area with GREAT amenities too! 1bed/1bath plus den/office. Kitchen features granite countertops, cherry cabinets & breakfast bar, new dishwasher, and stainless steel appliances. Washer dryer in unit! Lots of amenities and utilities included, has fitness center, rooftop indoor pool & whirlpool, partyroom/clubroom w chef's kitchen, 24hr doorman. Stunning views of the lake from the sundeck. CTA just outside the door & walk to L, restaurants, Grant Park & Millennium park. Free heat, a/c, water, internet, bike, storage. 1 GARAGE parking space INCLUDED with the unit! $2200 total rent includes 1 garage parking space! Available July 1st! this one will go fast so Call today!

