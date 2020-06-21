All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

100 E 14th St 2808

100 E 14th St · (708) 890-8144
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 E 14th St, Chicago, IL 60605
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2808 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Unit 2808 Available 07/01/20 28th floor on Michigan Ave. - Property Id: 295760

Large and Spacious modern condo, located in one of the newest and best buildings in the area with GREAT amenities too! 1bed/1bath plus den/office. Kitchen features granite countertops, cherry cabinets & breakfast bar, new dishwasher, and stainless steel appliances. Washer dryer in unit! Lots of amenities and utilities included, has fitness center, rooftop indoor pool & whirlpool, partyroom/clubroom w chef's kitchen, 24hr doorman. Stunning views of the lake from the sundeck. CTA just outside the door & walk to L, restaurants, Grant Park & Millennium park. Free heat, a/c, water, internet, bike, storage. 1 GARAGE parking space INCLUDED with the unit! $2200 total rent includes 1 garage parking space! Available July 1st! this one will go fast so Call today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295760
Property Id 295760

(RLNE5839187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

