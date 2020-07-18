All apartments in Chicago
100 E 14th St 2608

100 E 14th St · (773) 318-3881
Location

100 E 14th St, Chicago, IL 60605
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2608 · Avail. now

$2,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Amazing condo with stunning views! - Property Id: 301090

Amazing condo with stunning views! Floor to ceiling windows w/ lots of natural light coming in the unit. 1BR w/ den. Kitchen features granite counters, ss appliances, and breakfast bar. Large balcony w/ west views! Stunning city views from every room. Bedroom also had brand new flooring. Unit will be freshly painted. Rental price includes storage space, parking, water, heating, and internet! Prime South Loop location, walking distance to downtown, the El, museums, parks and the lakefront. Building amenities include 24 hr. doorman, fitness center, pool and party room.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/100-e-14th-st-chicago-il-unit-2608/301090
Property Id 301090

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5938596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 E 14th St 2608 have any available units?
100 E 14th St 2608 has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 E 14th St 2608 have?
Some of 100 E 14th St 2608's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 E 14th St 2608 currently offering any rent specials?
100 E 14th St 2608 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 E 14th St 2608 pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 E 14th St 2608 is pet friendly.
Does 100 E 14th St 2608 offer parking?
Yes, 100 E 14th St 2608 offers parking.
Does 100 E 14th St 2608 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 E 14th St 2608 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 E 14th St 2608 have a pool?
Yes, 100 E 14th St 2608 has a pool.
Does 100 E 14th St 2608 have accessible units?
No, 100 E 14th St 2608 does not have accessible units.
Does 100 E 14th St 2608 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 E 14th St 2608 has units with dishwashers.
