Gorgeous 2 bed 2 bath Gold Coast condo! Available asap!

Bright & spacious 2bed/2bath with open floorpan in heart of Gold Coast. Intimate luxury building w/ only two units on your tier- Elevator opens to semi-private foyer in this charming boutique building. Unit layout boasts expansive living/dining & foyer with wall of windows. Chic white kitchen w/ granite countertops & abundant storage. Hall of closets leads you to two large bedrooms & 2 full baths. Master bed with en-suite bath & huge walk in closet. Well-appointed second bedroom w/ ample closet storage. Unbeatable location just steps from lake, shopping, dining. Dog friendly. Walk to Oak Street beach. Parking can be rented on-site. Valet parking -- indoor $275; outdoor $235. 24 hour doorman and parking attendant. Don't miss!