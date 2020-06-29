All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1 E Delaware Pl # 30a

1 East Delaware Place · (773) 297-3974
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 East Delaware Place, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1840 · Avail. now

$1,840

Studio · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
elevator
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
STUNNING STUDIO W/ W/D IN UNIT & HARDWOOD! - Property Id: 310128

This newly renovated apartment features a combination living room/dining room, and an eat-in kitchen with quartz countertops, espresso cabinets, stainless steel appliances, a microwave, and a dishwasher. There are hardwood plank floors throughout the apartment. Apartment has spacious closets and washer and dryer are in-unit. There are floor-to-ceiling bay windows with amazing city views and just off of the apartment is a private balcony space. Laundry is available in the building. Building amenities include a fitness center, sundeck, on-site full service salon and spa, on-site Starbucks, 24-hour door service, on-site grocery store, on-site dry cleaner's and tailor, a business center, on-site management teams, elevator access, and on-site maintenance teams. The building is wheelchair accessible. Indoor garage parking is available. Pets are welcome! Less than a four minute walk to the Chicago-Red Line Station.
Property Id 310128

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 E Delaware Pl # 30a have any available units?
1 E Delaware Pl # 30a has a unit available for $1,840 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 E Delaware Pl # 30a have?
Some of 1 E Delaware Pl # 30a's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 E Delaware Pl # 30a currently offering any rent specials?
1 E Delaware Pl # 30a is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 E Delaware Pl # 30a pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 E Delaware Pl # 30a is pet friendly.
Does 1 E Delaware Pl # 30a offer parking?
Yes, 1 E Delaware Pl # 30a offers parking.
Does 1 E Delaware Pl # 30a have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 E Delaware Pl # 30a offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 E Delaware Pl # 30a have a pool?
No, 1 E Delaware Pl # 30a does not have a pool.
Does 1 E Delaware Pl # 30a have accessible units?
Yes, 1 E Delaware Pl # 30a has accessible units.
Does 1 E Delaware Pl # 30a have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 E Delaware Pl # 30a has units with dishwashers.
