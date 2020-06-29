1 E Delaware Pl # 30a

Amenities
STUNNING STUDIO W/ W/D IN UNIT & HARDWOOD! - Property Id: 310128
This newly renovated apartment features a combination living room/dining room, and an eat-in kitchen with quartz countertops, espresso cabinets, stainless steel appliances, a microwave, and a dishwasher. There are hardwood plank floors throughout the apartment. Apartment has spacious closets and washer and dryer are in-unit. There are floor-to-ceiling bay windows with amazing city views and just off of the apartment is a private balcony space. Laundry is available in the building. Building amenities include a fitness center, sundeck, on-site full service salon and spa, on-site Starbucks, 24-hour door service, on-site grocery store, on-site dry cleaner's and tailor, a business center, on-site management teams, elevator access, and on-site maintenance teams. The building is wheelchair accessible. Indoor garage parking is available. Pets are welcome! Less than a four minute walk to the Chicago-Red Line Station.
