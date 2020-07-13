606 Oakbrook Ave

Amenities
Chatham 3-Bed, 2-Bath with Fenced Backyard - Property Id: 312192
3-bed, 2-bath, Chatham duplex. This unit includes:
- Fenced backyard
- Wood floors
- Fireplace
- Security system
Available middle of August
Owner does the maintenance, including 24-hour emergency service, and provides lawn care. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Pets are allowed.
Owner has been in business for over 30 years and specializes in managing more than 100 high-end properties.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/312192
