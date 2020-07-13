All apartments in Chatham
Home
/
Chatham, IL
/
606 Oakbrook Ave
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

606 Oakbrook Ave

606 Oakbrook Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

606 Oakbrook Avenue, Chatham, IL 62629
Chatham

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Chatham 3-Bed, 2-Bath with Fenced Backyard - Property Id: 312192

3-bed, 2-bath, Chatham duplex. This unit includes:
- Fenced backyard
- Wood floors
- Fireplace
- Security system

Available middle of August

Owner does the maintenance, including 24-hour emergency service, and provides lawn care. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Pets are allowed.

Owner has been in business for over 30 years and specializes in managing more than 100 high-end properties.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/312192
Property Id 312192

(RLNE5901098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Oakbrook Ave have any available units?
606 Oakbrook Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chatham, IL.
What amenities does 606 Oakbrook Ave have?
Some of 606 Oakbrook Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Oakbrook Ave currently offering any rent specials?
606 Oakbrook Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Oakbrook Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 606 Oakbrook Ave is pet friendly.
Does 606 Oakbrook Ave offer parking?
No, 606 Oakbrook Ave does not offer parking.
Does 606 Oakbrook Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 Oakbrook Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Oakbrook Ave have a pool?
No, 606 Oakbrook Ave does not have a pool.
Does 606 Oakbrook Ave have accessible units?
No, 606 Oakbrook Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Oakbrook Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 Oakbrook Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 606 Oakbrook Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 606 Oakbrook Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
