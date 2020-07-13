606 Oakbrook Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed 24hr maintenance fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Chatham 3-Bed, 2-Bath with Fenced Backyard - Property Id: 312192



3-bed, 2-bath, Chatham duplex. This unit includes:

- Fenced backyard

- Wood floors

- Fireplace

- Security system



Available middle of August



Owner does the maintenance, including 24-hour emergency service, and provides lawn care. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Pets are allowed.



Owner has been in business for over 30 years and specializes in managing more than 100 high-end properties.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/312192

Property Id 312192



(RLNE5901098)