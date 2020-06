Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

This townhome won't last long! Updated from floor to ceiling - you'll love calling this place home! The main floor features a large living room/dining room, updated kitchen and a 1/2 bath. Upstairs you will find 2 large bedrooms and a full bath. Call or text 217-483-9900 to schedule your showing today! For more available properties, visit us online at connorproperties.com!

4 UNIT MULTI FAMILY HOME