Last updated April 17 2020 at 6:41 PM

405 E MULBERRY – 7

405 E Mulberry St · (217) 483-9900
Location

405 E Mulberry St, Chatham, IL 62629
Chatham

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$895

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
LARGE 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH TOWNHOUSE. FEATURES 2 CLOSETS IN MASTER BEDROOM AND PRIVATE PATIO.
12 UNIT MULTI FAMILY HOME

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 405 E MULBERRY – 7 have any available units?
405 E MULBERRY – 7 has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 405 E MULBERRY – 7 have?
Some of 405 E MULBERRY – 7's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 E MULBERRY – 7 currently offering any rent specials?
405 E MULBERRY – 7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 E MULBERRY – 7 pet-friendly?
No, 405 E MULBERRY – 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chatham.
Does 405 E MULBERRY – 7 offer parking?
No, 405 E MULBERRY – 7 does not offer parking.
Does 405 E MULBERRY – 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 E MULBERRY – 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 E MULBERRY – 7 have a pool?
No, 405 E MULBERRY – 7 does not have a pool.
Does 405 E MULBERRY – 7 have accessible units?
No, 405 E MULBERRY – 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 405 E MULBERRY – 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 E MULBERRY – 7 has units with dishwashers.
Does 405 E MULBERRY – 7 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 405 E MULBERRY – 7 has units with air conditioning.

