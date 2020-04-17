Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Chatham
Find more places like
405 E MULBERRY – 7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Chatham, IL
/
405 E MULBERRY – 7
Last updated April 17 2020 at 6:41 PM
Check Availability
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
405 E MULBERRY – 7
405 E Mulberry St
·
(217) 483-9900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chatham
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Location
405 E Mulberry St, Chatham, IL 62629
Chatham
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1
$895
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
LARGE 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH TOWNHOUSE. FEATURES 2 CLOSETS IN MASTER BEDROOM AND PRIVATE PATIO.
12 UNIT MULTI FAMILY HOME
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 405 E MULBERRY – 7 have any available units?
405 E MULBERRY – 7 has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 405 E MULBERRY – 7 have?
Some of 405 E MULBERRY – 7's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 405 E MULBERRY – 7 currently offering any rent specials?
405 E MULBERRY – 7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 E MULBERRY – 7 pet-friendly?
No, 405 E MULBERRY – 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chatham
.
Does 405 E MULBERRY – 7 offer parking?
No, 405 E MULBERRY – 7 does not offer parking.
Does 405 E MULBERRY – 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 E MULBERRY – 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 E MULBERRY – 7 have a pool?
No, 405 E MULBERRY – 7 does not have a pool.
Does 405 E MULBERRY – 7 have accessible units?
No, 405 E MULBERRY – 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 405 E MULBERRY – 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 E MULBERRY – 7 has units with dishwashers.
Does 405 E MULBERRY – 7 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 405 E MULBERRY – 7 has units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Chatham 2 Bedrooms
Chatham 3 Bedrooms
Chatham Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Springfield, IL
Decatur, IL
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Illinois at Springfield