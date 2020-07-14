All apartments in Chatham
154 Wintergreen Ave
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

154 Wintergreen Ave

154 Wintergreen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

154 Wintergreen Drive, Chatham, IL 62629
Chatham

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wintergreen - Property Id: 310638

Cute and updated duplex in Chatham. Great location that backs up to the Park. Landlord provides lawn care and trash. Tenant covers utilities.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
