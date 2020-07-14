154 Wintergreen Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wintergreen - Property Id: 310638



Cute and updated duplex in Chatham. Great location that backs up to the Park. Landlord provides lawn care and trash. Tenant covers utilities.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/310638

Property Id 310638



(RLNE5896196)