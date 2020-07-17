All apartments in Charleston
The Metro
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

The Metro

2222 9th Street · (217) 345-6000
Location

2222 9th Street, Charleston, IL 61920

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit The Metro · Avail. now

$450

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

SIGN IN JULY AND GET AUGUST RENT FREE! CALL TODAY FOR DETAILS!

Welcome to The Metro! This listing is for a single bedroom lease in a two bedroom unit. These are Charleston’s new premier apartments with modern amenities and high-end finishes. Two-bedroom apartments features full size front load stackable washer and dryer, kitchens with 42” tall cabinets and island, granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Electronic Entry Locks, High Speed Wi-Fi Internet Access in Unit, smart thermostat, brand new bathroom, luxury flooring and new windows. This is a pet-friendly building located just south of campus.

Full Size Front Load Stackable Washer and Dryer
High Speed Wi-Fi Internet Access in Unit
Electronic Entry Lock
42” Tall upper cabinets
Kitchen Island
Granite Counter Tops
Stainless steel appliances
Pet-Friendly with pet fee and/or pet rent
Parking on Site

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Metro have any available units?
The Metro has a unit available for $450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does The Metro have?
Some of The Metro's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Metro currently offering any rent specials?
The Metro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Metro pet-friendly?
Yes, The Metro is pet friendly.
Does The Metro offer parking?
Yes, The Metro offers parking.
Does The Metro have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Metro offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Metro have a pool?
No, The Metro does not have a pool.
Does The Metro have accessible units?
No, The Metro does not have accessible units.
Does The Metro have units with dishwashers?
No, The Metro does not have units with dishwashers.
Does The Metro have units with air conditioning?
No, The Metro does not have units with air conditioning.
