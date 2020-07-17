Amenities

SIGN IN JULY AND GET AUGUST RENT FREE! CALL TODAY FOR DETAILS!



Welcome to The Metro! This listing is for a single bedroom lease in a two bedroom unit. These are Charleston’s new premier apartments with modern amenities and high-end finishes. Two-bedroom apartments features full size front load stackable washer and dryer, kitchens with 42” tall cabinets and island, granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Electronic Entry Locks, High Speed Wi-Fi Internet Access in Unit, smart thermostat, brand new bathroom, luxury flooring and new windows. This is a pet-friendly building located just south of campus.



Full Size Front Load Stackable Washer and Dryer

High Speed Wi-Fi Internet Access in Unit

Electronic Entry Lock

42” Tall upper cabinets

Kitchen Island

Granite Counter Tops

Stainless steel appliances

Pet-Friendly with pet fee and/or pet rent

Parking on Site



