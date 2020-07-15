All apartments in Charleston
The Metro
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

The Metro

2216 9th Street · (217) 345-6000
Location

2216 9th Street, Charleston, IL 61920

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $450 · Avail. now

$450

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
roommate matching
internet access
SIGN IN JULY AND GET AUGUST RENT FREE! CALL TODAY FOR DETAILS!

Welcome to The Metro! This price is for one bedroom in a two bedroom unit open for roommate matching! Charleston’s new premier apartments with modern amenities and high-end finishes. Two-bedroom apartments features full size front load stackable washer and dryer, kitchens with 42” tall cabinets and island, granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Electronic Entry Locks, High Speed Wi-Fi Internet Access in Unit, smart thermostat, new modern bathroom, luxury flooring and new windows. Select units have giant a balconies. This is a pet-friendly building located just south of campus.

Full Size Front Load Stackable Washer and Dryer
High Speed Wi-Fi Internet Access in Unit
Electronic Entry Lock
42” Tall upper cabinets
Kitchen Island
Granite Counter Tops
Stainless steel appliances
Pet-Friendly with pet fee and/or pet rent
Parking on Site

(RLNE5651963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Metro have any available units?
The Metro has a unit available for $450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does The Metro have?
Some of The Metro's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Metro currently offering any rent specials?
The Metro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Metro pet-friendly?
Yes, The Metro is pet friendly.
Does The Metro offer parking?
Yes, The Metro offers parking.
Does The Metro have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Metro offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Metro have a pool?
No, The Metro does not have a pool.
Does The Metro have accessible units?
No, The Metro does not have accessible units.
Does The Metro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Metro has units with dishwashers.
Does The Metro have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Metro has units with air conditioning.
