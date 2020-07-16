1907 10th Street - 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Check out this traditional two bedroom apartment for you and your friends! Located on the second floor, you'll have plenty of room and a great overlooking view of the surrounding area. This unit is a great place for you to get together and hangout with a few friends. You'll have a big living room with adjoining dining room and kitchen. We have twin and double size beds, all in protective casings that we'll install to your preference in each bedroom. The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, microwave, stove and plenty of countertop space. The dining area is rounded out with a four person table and chairs. You're going to love this place!

Looking for somewhere great to live? Check out our uniquely designed one bedroom lofts and two bedroom units with a sunken living room! We also have traditional two bedroom units waiting for you. This is a truly unique building with a quiet location that's still close to everything you want!