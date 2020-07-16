All apartments in Charleston
1907 10th Street - 4
Last updated July 16 2020 at 4:52 AM

1907 10th Street - 4

1907 10th Street · (217) 345-8700
Location

1907 10th Street, Charleston, IL 61920

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$525

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Check out this traditional two bedroom apartment for you and your friends! Located on the second floor, you'll have plenty of room and a great overlooking view of the surrounding area. This unit is a great place for you to get together and hangout with a few friends. You'll have a big living room with adjoining dining room and kitchen. We have twin and double size beds, all in protective casings that we'll install to your preference in each bedroom. The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, microwave, stove and plenty of countertop space. The dining area is rounded out with a four person table and chairs. You're going to love this place!
Looking for somewhere great to live? Check out our uniquely designed one bedroom lofts and two bedroom units with a sunken living room! We also have traditional two bedroom units waiting for you. This is a truly unique building with a quiet location that's still close to everything you want!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1907 10th Street - 4 have any available units?
1907 10th Street - 4 has a unit available for $525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1907 10th Street - 4 have?
Some of 1907 10th Street - 4's amenities include parking, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1907 10th Street - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1907 10th Street - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1907 10th Street - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1907 10th Street - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 1907 10th Street - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 1907 10th Street - 4 offers parking.
Does 1907 10th Street - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1907 10th Street - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1907 10th Street - 4 have a pool?
No, 1907 10th Street - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1907 10th Street - 4 have accessible units?
No, 1907 10th Street - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1907 10th Street - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1907 10th Street - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1907 10th Street - 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1907 10th Street - 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
