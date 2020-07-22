Apartment List
/
IL
/
channahon
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:35 PM

20 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Channahon, IL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Channahon should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and you... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
23501 West McClintock Road
23501 Mcclintock Road, Channahon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2660 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3.1 bath Home! Fenced yard and a 2.5 car garage. First floor Master Bedroom with luxury bath, mud/laundry room, a formal dining room with tray ceiling, and a wood-burning fireplace. Second floor there is a great room.
Results within 1 mile of Channahon

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1703 Waters Edge Drive
1703 Waters Edge Drive, Minooka, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1446 sqft
AWESOME TOWN HOME IN THE HEART OF MINOOKA. SUPER GREAT LOCATION & CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT. KITCHEN AND FOYER FEATURE HARDWOOD FLOORS. 3 BEDROOMS & 2.5 BATHS. 1ST FLOOR LAUNDRY.
Results within 5 miles of Channahon
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
Birches
2355 White Birch Ln, Joliet, IL
Studio
$825
315 sqft
1 Bedroom
$980
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
873 sqft
(note to editor: this job actually has 13 properties, not 10. There are only 10 places for text here, so I just did the first 10. I'm also wondering if it's possible to get compensated for writing the 3 extra snippets?) Located just one block west of Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center, close to I-80 and I-355. Community features emergency maintenance, business center, and fitness center. Apartments offer gas ranges, dishwasher, and window blinds.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4447 Timber Ridge Court
4447 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1142 sqft
4447 Timber Ridge Court Available 09/07/20 2Br/2Ba Rental Home - First Floor - 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath unit in Joliet / Shorewood area at intersection of I55 and Rt. 52 (Jefferson) 1 Car Garages available at $99 per month. Pet Policy; Under 35 pounds.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4342 Timber Ridge Court
4342 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1100 sqft
Chestnut - 2Br/2Ba Rental Home - First Floor - 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath unit in Joliet / Shorewood area at intersection of I55 and Rt. 52 (Jefferson) 1 Car Garages available at $99 per month. Pet Policy; Under 35 pounds. $250 Deposit and $35 per Month.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4344 Timber Ridge Court
4344 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1203 sqft
4344 Timber Ridge Court Available 08/07/20 Chestnut - 2Br/2Ba Rental Home - Second Floor - 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath unit in Joliet / Shorewood area at intersection of I55 and Rt. 52 (Jefferson) 1 Car Garages available at $99 per month.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4352 Timber Ridge Court
4352 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
4352 Timber Ridge Court Available 08/07/20 Emery Oak-2Br/2Ba Rental Home-First Floor - 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath unit in Joliet / Shorewood area at intersection of I55 and Rt. 52 (Jefferson) 1 Car Garages available at $99 per month.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4300 Timber Ridge Court
4300 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1120 sqft
4300 Timber Ridge Court Available 08/10/20 2Br/2Ba Rental Home - First Floor - 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath unit in Joliet / Shorewood area at intersection of I55 and Rt. 52 (Jefferson) 1 Car Garages available at $99 per month. Pet Policy; Under 35 pounds.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Apts
100 Sharon Drive, Morris, IL
1 Bedroom
$536
Cambridge Apartments senior community located in in Morris, Illinois that serves those 62 and older or handicapped/disabled. The community offers a laundry facility, playground, and more.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Silver Leaf
3502 Meadow Lily Drive
3502 Meadow Lily Drive, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1520 sqft
Located in the fantastic city of Joliet, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Glen
1417 Broadlawn Drive
1417 Broadlawn Drive, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1458 sqft
Nicely updated 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with full unfinished basement in Hampton Glen Subdivision. Living Room with Bay Window for lots of natural light. Large yard for entertaining. 2 car attached garage. Washer/Dryer included.

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Idyleside
321 Morris Street
321 Morris Street, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1144 sqft
Why rent an apartment when you can live in this adorable house with your own fenced yard and deck? Conveniently located near I80 and recently remodeled with all new laminate flooring, recessed lighting, new paint, and new bathrooms.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Fin Nuala Condominiums
216 Madison St
216 Madison Street, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
854 sqft
216 Madison St - Property Id: 234741 Close to hospital and high school. Great location. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234741 Property Id 234741 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5610687)
Results within 10 miles of Channahon
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
23 Units Available
Springs at Weber Road
700 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL
Studio
$1,251
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,402
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
1123 sqft
This brand-new community has a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry and the option of furnished apartments. Lewis University, I-55 and Lake Renwick Preserve are all nearby.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
3 Units Available
Pheasant Run
1 Bradford Rd, Joliet, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community offers 24-hour maintenance, landscaped grounds, and package receiving. Units feature air conditioner, patio or balcony, and extra storage. Located near Highway 53, minutes from shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
19 Units Available
Willowbridge
Woodlands of Crest Hill
1615 Arbor Ln, Crest Hill, IL
Studio
$955
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,109
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
845 sqft
With easy access to Route 30, these apartments offer four different floor plans to choose from. Units are spacious with plenty of storage space, and include appliances. The community has access to a gym.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Falls
296 Richmond Drive Unit 296
296 Richmond Drive, Romeoville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1668 sqft
Updated & Large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Plus a Loft - GORGEOUS REMODELED HOUSE IN LAKEWOOD FALLS CLUB!! 3 BEDROOMS PLUS A LOFT/DEN AND 2.1 BATHS! WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS IN THE ENTIRE HOUSE, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
1203 Violet Lane
1203 Violet Lane, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1550 sqft
Great 1/2 duplex with 2 bedrooms and loft. Full basement. Large Master Bedroom with private full bath. Washer/dryer included. Fenced yard. 2 pets allowed. No pit bulls or rottweilers. Use of Pool and clubhouse included in rent.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
1608 Shady Oak Road
1608 Shady Oak Road, Joliet, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2110 sqft
Fabulous house in Theodore's Ridge! The first level offers a dining room, 1/2 bath, kitchen and living room, a great big laundry room with attached 2 car garage.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Falls
359 Richmond Drive
359 Richmond Drive, Romeoville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1668 sqft
LAKEWOOD FALLS LARGEST DRAKE MODEL W/ 2 BEDROOMS PLUS LOFT. FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEW CARPETING THROUGHOUT. COVERED PORCH W/ LEADED GLASS FRONT DOOR. LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH OAK CABINETRY. SGD OPENS TO PATIO & PRIVATE YARD.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Channahon, IL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Channahon should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Channahon may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Channahon. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, IL
St. Charles, ILJoliet, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILDeKalb, ILCarol Stream, ILRomeoville, ILBatavia, ILAddison, IL
Alsip, ILMorris, ILHazel Crest, ILMatteson, ILCountry Club Hills, ILIngalls Park, ILChicago Ridge, ILLemont, ILMarkham, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College