Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:16 PM

31 Apartments for rent in Channahon, IL with garages

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
23501 West McClintock Road
23501 Mcclintock Road, Channahon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2660 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3.1 bath Home! Fenced yard and a 2.5 car garage. First floor Master Bedroom with luxury bath, mud/laundry room, a formal dining room with tray ceiling, and a wood-burning fireplace. Second floor there is a great room.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1728 Waters Edge Drive
1728 Waters Edge Drive, Minooka, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1840 sqft
Peaceful and tranquil. 3 bedroom townhome with full basement overlooking a well-stocked pond. Huge living room area with laminate flooring. Large dining area with sliding patio door with water views, Cherry cabinets in the ample-sized kitchen.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1703 Waters Edge Drive
1703 Waters Edge Drive, Minooka, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1446 sqft
AWESOME TOWN HOME IN THE HEART OF MINOOKA. SUPER GREAT LOCATION & CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT. KITCHEN AND FOYER FEATURE HARDWOOD FLOORS. 3 BEDROOMS & 2.5 BATHS. 1ST FLOOR LAUNDRY.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
4447 Timber Ridge Court
4447 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1142 sqft
4447 Timber Ridge Court Available 09/07/20 2Br/2Ba Rental Home - First Floor - 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath unit in Joliet / Shorewood area at intersection of I55 and Rt. 52 (Jefferson) 1 Car Garages available at $99 per month. Pet Policy; Under 35 pounds.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
4352 Timber Ridge Court
4352 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
4352 Timber Ridge Court Available 08/07/20 Emery Oak-2Br/2Ba Rental Home-First Floor - 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath unit in Joliet / Shorewood area at intersection of I55 and Rt. 52 (Jefferson) 1 Car Garages available at $99 per month.

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Silver Leaf
3502 Meadow Lily Drive
3502 Meadow Lily Drive, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1520 sqft
Located in the fantastic city of Joliet, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
811 Gael Dr Unit B
811 Gael Drive, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
882 sqft
2 bd 1 ba townhome Joliet - 2 bd 1 ba townhome hardwood floors! Partially finished basement, updated eat in kitchen and front deck. Attached 1 car garage and all appliances stay including a washer and dryer.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
201 Slalom Court
201 Slalom Court, Minooka, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3100 sqft
Check out our interactive 3D tour! Beautiful Ranch situated on almost 3/4 acre lot with 3+ car attached garage with lake view in NinoVan Lake Estates! Open floor plan boasts sunny Family Room with soaring ceiling, built-in wall units, cozy

Last updated March 5 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
2303 Ashland Drive
2303 Ashland Drive, Morris, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
FOR RENT: English basement two level 3 bedroom duplex with large fenced back yard. All appliances stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer, dryer. Low maintenance laminate flooring on main level. Carpet on lower level. 2 Full bathrooms.

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Glen
1417 Broadlawn Drive
1417 Broadlawn Drive, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1458 sqft
Nicely updated 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with full unfinished basement in Hampton Glen Subdivision. Living Room with Bay Window for lots of natural light. Large yard for entertaining. 2 car attached garage. Washer/Dryer included.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
4342 Timber Ridge Court
4342 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1100 sqft
4342 Timber Ridge Court Available 07/20/20 Chestnut - 2Br/2Ba Rental Home - First Floor - 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath unit in Joliet / Shorewood area at intersection of I55 and Rt. 52 (Jefferson) 1 Car Garages available at $99 per month.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
4300 Timber Ridge Court
4300 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1120 sqft
4300 Timber Ridge Court Available 08/10/20 2Br/2Ba Rental Home - First Floor - New construction with June 1, 2018 Availability. (Please note availability is dependent upon building completion and subject to final occupancy approval.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
19 Units Available
Willowbridge
Woodlands of Crest Hill
1615 Arbor Ln, Crest Hill, IL
Studio
$968
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,038
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
845 sqft
With easy access to Route 30, these apartments offer four different floor plans to choose from. Units are spacious with plenty of storage space, and include appliances. The community has access to a gym.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
22 Units Available
Springs at Weber Road
700 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL
Studio
$1,247
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,401
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
1123 sqft
This brand-new community has a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry and the option of furnished apartments. Lewis University, I-55 and Lake Renwick Preserve are all nearby.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
323 Hebbard St
323 South Hebbard Street, Ingalls Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2 bd 1 ba home Ingalls Park Joliet - 2 bd 1 ba home 2 car detached garage. Washer dryer hook ups in full unfinished basement. Ingalls park neighborhood. Tenant pays all utilities.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Cathedral Area
313 North Wilcox Street
313 Wilcox St, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1010 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 313 North Wilcox Street in Joliet. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
651 WHITLEY Avenue
651 Whitley Avenue, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2018 sqft
This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Large master bedroom with marble ensuite, whirlpool tub and separate shower. Ceramic flooring in bathroom, kitchen and main level laundry room. Newer double-pane Anderson windows throughtout.

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
110 Davison St.
110 Davison Street, Ingalls Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
710 sqft
110 Davison is a 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom house located in Joliet's Ingalls Park Neighborhood.

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Forest Park
1204 Gage St.
1204 Gage Court, Joliet, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,145
1200 sqft
1204 Gage St. is a 4 bedroom and 1 bathroom house located in Joliet. The house features a fenced yard, plenty of living space, updated kitchen, spacious bedrooms, laundry room attached garage and more.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
24481 John Adams Drive
24481 John Adams Drive, Plainfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1757 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 24481 John Adams Drive in Plainfield. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
The Streams of Plainfield
24504 SLEEPY HOLLOW Lane
24504 Sleepy Hollow Lane, Plainfield, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2760 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME! HARDWOOD FLOORS*LIVING ROOM HAS FRENCH DOORS*FORMAL DINING ROOM*SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM OPENS to MASSIVE KITCHEN with STAINLESS APPLIANCES*PANTRY*LOADS OF COUNTER & CABINET SPACE*MORNING or SUN ROOM*MASTER SUITE BOASTS LARGE WIC &

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2353 CARNATION Drive
2353 Carnation Drive, Crest Hill, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Welcome home to this COMPLETELY remodeled 2nd floor Townhouse. NEW 42 inch Shaker Kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. New LVT floors, new tiled bathroom with new everything. new doors, baseboards, closets...Too much to list.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
940 West Bergera Road
940 West Bergera Road, Braidwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Like new duplex unit, Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave included, Washer & Dryer hook ups in place, Tenant pays gas, electric, water/sewer, garbage, cable, Tenant is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Falls
296 RICHMOND Drive
296 Richmond Drive, Romeoville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1668 sqft
GORGEOUS REMODELED HOUSE IN LAKEWOOD FALLS CLUB!! 3 BEDROOMS PLUS A LOFT/DEN AND 2.1 BATHS! WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS IN THE ENTIRE HOUSE, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. UPDATED BATHROOMS! READY TO MOVE IN!!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Channahon, IL

Channahon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

