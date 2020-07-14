Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible courtyard green community on-site laundry parking bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Windcrest Apartments in Champaign, IL has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide. Your apartment home boasts updated interiors, energy efficient kitchen appliances, and ample closet space. Other perks include on-site laundry facilities, off-street parking, on-site management office, 24-hour video surveillance, and nearby public transportation. All throughout our affordable and accommodating community, you will notice the benefits that rate Windcrest above the rest.



Conveniently located near Market Place Mall & I-74, just 2 Miles North of Downtown Champaign and the University of Illinois. The most desirable restaurants, schools, grocery stores and convenient banks are all within a few miles of Windcrest Apartments. The downtown area boasts great shopping, recreation, entertainment, educational, medical, culture and religious options all within cl