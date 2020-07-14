All apartments in Champaign
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:03 AM

Windcrest Apartments

404 Edgebrook Drive · (217) 632-6024
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

404 Edgebrook Drive, Champaign, IL 61820

Price and availability

VERIFIED 37 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 403B-207 · Avail. Jul 17

$425

Studio · 1 Bath · 387 sqft

Unit 403B-104 · Avail. Aug 1

$425

Studio · 1 Bath · 387 sqft

Unit 403B-210 · Avail. now

$425

Studio · 1 Bath · 387 sqft

See 3+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 403.5C4 · Avail. Jul 24

$495

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 465 sqft

Unit 1503K302 · Avail. now

$495

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Unit 1503K305 · Avail. now

$495

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1509K001 · Avail. now

$595

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 1507K202 · Avail. now

$615

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 401E-303 · Avail. Jul 24

$615

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windcrest Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
green community
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Windcrest Apartments in Champaign, IL has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide. Your apartment home boasts updated interiors, energy efficient kitchen appliances, and ample closet space. Other perks include on-site laundry facilities, off-street parking, on-site management office, 24-hour video surveillance, and nearby public transportation. All throughout our affordable and accommodating community, you will notice the benefits that rate Windcrest above the rest.

Conveniently located near Market Place Mall & I-74, just 2 Miles North of Downtown Champaign and the University of Illinois. The most desirable restaurants, schools, grocery stores and convenient banks are all within a few miles of Windcrest Apartments. The downtown area boasts great shopping, recreation, entertainment, educational, medical, culture and religious options all within cl

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 (one-time)
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Max weight 25 lb each. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windcrest Apartments have any available units?
Windcrest Apartments has 27 units available starting at $425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Windcrest Apartments have?
Some of Windcrest Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windcrest Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Windcrest Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Windcrest Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Windcrest Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Windcrest Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Windcrest Apartments offers parking.
Does Windcrest Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Windcrest Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Windcrest Apartments have a pool?
No, Windcrest Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Windcrest Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Windcrest Apartments has accessible units.
Does Windcrest Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Windcrest Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Windcrest Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Windcrest Apartments has units with air conditioning.
