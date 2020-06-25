Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center clubhouse

UPSCALE APARTMENTS IN CHAMPAIGN, IL

Welcome to Watersedge Apartments, Champaign's premiere upscale community. Our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes provide the comfort and style youre looking for in a home. From wood-burning fireplaces to attached garages, Watersedge offers the modern details youd expect from an upscale community.

Our Class A property is situated in the heart of Champaign's growing north Prospect area. Watersedge offers convenient access to I-57 & I-74, and is just minutes from the University of Illinois and Carle hospital. Countless choices await you as you head out for shopping, dining, business or entertainment - everything is at your doorstep!