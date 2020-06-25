Watersedge Apartments

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $100.00 hold fee due at time of reservation that is applied to first month's rent
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: Pet deposit is fully refundable
limit: 2
rent: $20 per month per pet max of 2 per apt.
restrictions: 75 lb weight limit with breed restrictions
Parking Details: Open parking optional garages range from $50-65.
Storage Details: Storage closet on patio or balcony of each apt