All apartments in Champaign
Find more places like Watersedge Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Champaign, IL
/
Watersedge Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

Watersedge Apartments

936 Waterview Way · (217) 262-6641
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Champaign
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

936 Waterview Way, Champaign, IL 61822

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Watersedge Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
clubhouse
UPSCALE APARTMENTS IN CHAMPAIGN, IL\nWelcome to Watersedge Apartments, Champaign's premiere upscale community. Our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes provide the comfort and style youre looking for in a home. From wood-burning fireplaces to attached garages, Watersedge offers the modern details youd expect from an upscale community.\nOur Class A property is situated in the heart of Champaign's growing north Prospect area. Watersedge offers convenient access to I-57 & I-74, and is just minutes from the University of Illinois and Carle hospital. Countless choices await you as you head out for shopping, dining, business or entertainment - everything is at your doorstep!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $100.00 hold fee due at time of reservation that is applied to first month's rent
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $400
fee: Pet deposit is fully refundable
limit: 2
rent: $20 per month per pet max of 2 per apt.
restrictions: 75 lb weight limit with breed restrictions
Parking Details: Open parking optional garages range from $50-65.
Storage Details: Storage closet on patio or balcony of each apt

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Watersedge Apartments have any available units?
Watersedge Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Champaign, IL.
What amenities does Watersedge Apartments have?
Some of Watersedge Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Watersedge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Watersedge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Watersedge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Watersedge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Watersedge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Watersedge Apartments offers parking.
Does Watersedge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Watersedge Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Watersedge Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Watersedge Apartments has a pool.
Does Watersedge Apartments have accessible units?
No, Watersedge Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Watersedge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Watersedge Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Watersedge Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Watersedge Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Watersedge Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windsor West
2502 Fields South Dr
Champaign, IL 61822
Nantucket Cove
2001 Moreland Blvd
Champaign, IL 61822
The Legends Apartments
4422 Nicklaus Drive
Champaign, IL 61822
Windcrest Apartments
404 Edgebrook Drive
Champaign, IL 61820
Gentry Square
1712 Gentry Square Ln
Champaign, IL 61821
Midtown Lofts
512 South Third Street
Champaign, IL 61820

Similar Pages

Champaign 1 BedroomsChampaign 2 Bedrooms
Champaign Apartments with ParkingChampaign Dog Friendly Apartments
Champaign Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, ILNormal, ILDecatur, IL
Urbana, ILRantoul, ILSullivan, IL
Savoy, ILCharleston, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Illinois at Urbana-ChampaignParkland College
Illinois Wesleyan UniversityIllinois State University
Heartland Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity