3 Bedroom available asap! - This listing will not last long! Come check out this beautifully renovated 3 bedroom unit! Gorgeous wood laminate floors and plentiful sunshine make this place feel like home! Set up your tour today.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5901791)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 810 W. Kirby #Up have any available units?
810 W. Kirby #Up doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Champaign, IL.
What amenities does 810 W. Kirby #Up have?
Some of 810 W. Kirby #Up's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 W. Kirby #Up currently offering any rent specials?
810 W. Kirby #Up is not currently offering any rent specials.