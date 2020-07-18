All apartments in Champaign
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

810 W. Kirby #Up

810 West Kirby Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

810 West Kirby Avenue, Champaign, IL 61820

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom available asap! - This listing will not last long! Come check out this beautifully renovated 3 bedroom unit! Gorgeous wood laminate floors and plentiful sunshine make this place feel like home! Set up your tour today.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5901791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 W. Kirby #Up have any available units?
810 W. Kirby #Up doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Champaign, IL.
What amenities does 810 W. Kirby #Up have?
Some of 810 W. Kirby #Up's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 W. Kirby #Up currently offering any rent specials?
810 W. Kirby #Up is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 W. Kirby #Up pet-friendly?
No, 810 W. Kirby #Up is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Champaign.
Does 810 W. Kirby #Up offer parking?
Yes, 810 W. Kirby #Up offers parking.
Does 810 W. Kirby #Up have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 W. Kirby #Up does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 W. Kirby #Up have a pool?
No, 810 W. Kirby #Up does not have a pool.
Does 810 W. Kirby #Up have accessible units?
No, 810 W. Kirby #Up does not have accessible units.
Does 810 W. Kirby #Up have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 W. Kirby #Up does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 810 W. Kirby #Up have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 810 W. Kirby #Up has units with air conditioning.
