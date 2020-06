Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry pool

Available by mid June! Large 2 bedroom 850 sq ft, 1 bathroom apartment available NOW! This unit has a private balcony/patio, a large living room and galley kitchen with a dishwasher and plenty of cabinets. There is a swimming pool to enjoy in the summer months and a nice courtyard to enjoy year round. Rent includes garbage pick up and sewer. Cats are welcomed here with pet fee. On-site laundry facility and off- street parking. Call today for an appointment!