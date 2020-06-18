503 East Springfield Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking walk in closets air conditioning

2BR Available 08/19/20 Leasing for August --$1220 for the whole apartment NOT per bedroom.

THIS is the very last one! Super fast, fiber optic internet included in rent!

Fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms with bathtub/showers. Each bedroom has a walk in closet with built ins. Kitchen and living area are open concept. Kitchen is a dream. All apartments have high ceilings, Central Air and super fast fiber optic internet. Covered parking available at an additional cost One block from UIUC Engineering Campus and one block from County Market!

Can't make it to a showing? Click on 2 bedroom at 503springfield.com for a video.

No Pets Allowed



