Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

503 East Springfield Avenue

503 East Springfield Avenue · (217) 351-1800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

503 East Springfield Avenue, Champaign, IL 61820

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2BR · Avail. Aug 19

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 820 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
2BR Available 08/19/20 Leasing for August --$1220 for the whole apartment NOT per bedroom.
THIS is the very last one! Super fast, fiber optic internet included in rent!
Fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms with bathtub/showers. Each bedroom has a walk in closet with built ins. Kitchen and living area are open concept. Kitchen is a dream. All apartments have high ceilings, Central Air and super fast fiber optic internet. Covered parking available at an additional cost One block from UIUC Engineering Campus and one block from County Market!
Can't make it to a showing? Click on 2 bedroom at 503springfield.com for a video.
We can get this done electronically! What are you waiting for? Managed by Professional Property Management of CU, Inc. 217 351 1800 Electronic applications are only accepted at our company website. ppmrent.com.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/503-e-springfield-ave-champaign-il-61820-usa-unit-2br/07183216-18fb-4f45-85e7-55ca431b4695

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5841002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 East Springfield Avenue have any available units?
503 East Springfield Avenue has a unit available for $1,220 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 503 East Springfield Avenue have?
Some of 503 East Springfield Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 East Springfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
503 East Springfield Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 East Springfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 503 East Springfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Champaign.
Does 503 East Springfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 503 East Springfield Avenue does offer parking.
Does 503 East Springfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 503 East Springfield Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 East Springfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 503 East Springfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 503 East Springfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 503 East Springfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 503 East Springfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 East Springfield Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 503 East Springfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 503 East Springfield Avenue has units with air conditioning.
