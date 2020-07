Amenities

on-site laundry parking air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Available around mid August!

Check out this 1 bedroom, 1 bath efficiency apartment close to downtown Champaign and on a bus line! Water, sewer and trash are included. Sorry, no pets are allowed. On site laundry is available for use. On street parking for free or rented parking $20/mo. Call Neves Group today for your showing. (217)377-8850, www.nevesgroup.com

Within walking distance to downtown Champaign.