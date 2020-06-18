301 South 4th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking internet access

Available 08/19/20 Leasing for August $1140 to $1210 Only 2 left, hurry!!

Fully Furnished! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms with bathtub/shower and a walk in closet in each bedroom. These apartments are fully furnished and include full size washer/dryers in each unit. Open concept living/kitchen area. Decked out kitchen with breakfast bar and bar stools. Sorry, NO pets.

Can't make it to a showing? Check out the video at 301fourth.com

Managed by Professional Property Management of CU, Inc. 217 351 1800

Electronic applications are accepted ONLY through our website. ppmrent.com



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/301-s-4th-st-champaign-il-61820-usa/3027a943-fc5e-417e-8ecb-7d5a563997f6



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5841073)