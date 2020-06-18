All apartments in Champaign
Find more places like 301 South 4th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Champaign, IL
/
301 South 4th Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

301 South 4th Street

301 South Fourth Street · (217) 351-1800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Champaign
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

301 South Fourth Street, Champaign, IL 61820

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1140 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Available 08/19/20 Leasing for August $1140 to $1210 Only 2 left, hurry!!
Fully Furnished! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms with bathtub/shower and a walk in closet in each bedroom. These apartments are fully furnished and include full size washer/dryers in each unit. Open concept living/kitchen area. Decked out kitchen with breakfast bar and bar stools. Sorry, NO pets.
Can't make it to a showing? Check out the video at 301fourth.com
Managed by Professional Property Management of CU, Inc. 217 351 1800
Electronic applications are accepted ONLY through our website. ppmrent.com

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/301-s-4th-st-champaign-il-61820-usa/3027a943-fc5e-417e-8ecb-7d5a563997f6

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5841073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 South 4th Street have any available units?
301 South 4th Street has a unit available for $1,140 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 301 South 4th Street have?
Some of 301 South 4th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 South 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
301 South 4th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 South 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 301 South 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Champaign.
Does 301 South 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 301 South 4th Street does offer parking.
Does 301 South 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 South 4th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 South 4th Street have a pool?
No, 301 South 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 301 South 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 301 South 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 301 South 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 South 4th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 301 South 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 301 South 4th Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 301 South 4th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gentry Square
1712 Gentry Square Ln
Champaign, IL 61821
The Legends Apartments
4422 Nicklaus Drive
Champaign, IL 61822
Watersedge Apartments
936 Waterview Way
Champaign, IL 61822
Windcrest Apartments
404 Edgebrook Drive
Champaign, IL 61820
Windsor West
2502 Fields South Dr
Champaign, IL 61822
Nantucket Cove
2001 Moreland Blvd
Champaign, IL 61822
Midtown Lofts
512 South Third Street
Champaign, IL 61820

Similar Pages

Champaign 1 BedroomsChampaign 2 Bedrooms
Champaign Apartments with ParkingChampaign Dog Friendly Apartments
Champaign Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, ILNormal, ILDecatur, IL
Urbana, ILRantoul, ILSullivan, IL
Savoy, ILCharleston, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Illinois at Urbana-ChampaignParkland College
Illinois Wesleyan UniversityIllinois State University
Heartland Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity