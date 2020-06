Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel bike storage

Stunning living spaces with downtown at your doorstep. Complex features on site management, covered parking available, access controlled entry, outdoor entertaining space, bike racks and all floors offer ADA compliant living spaces. This one bedroom with den features open living and kitchen area with quartz countertops and stainless appliance package. 10' ceilings and 8' doors throughout. Large windows with downtown views. Full size washer & dryer and private balcony in every unit.