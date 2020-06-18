All apartments in Champaign
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

210 W. Washington

210 West Washington Street · (217) 359-6400
Location

210 West Washington Street, Champaign, IL 61820

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 210 W. Washington · Avail. Aug 15

$985

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
210 W. Washington Available 08/15/20 4 BR Home Near Downtown Champaign - •Utilities Included in Rent:Sanitary

•Utilities Tenant Responsibility: Electric, Water, Garbage

•Pets: Yes – Dogs (less than 40 lbs) and Cats, $40/month

•Washer and Dryer: On Site

•Parking: On Site

•Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Electric Range (Stove and Oven), Dishwasher, Disposal

•Heating and Cooling: Central A/C, Boiler Heat

•Building Access Type: Secure Access

For more information, please contact a Ramshaw Real Estate Leasing Agent at 217-359-6400.

(RLNE5605516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 W. Washington have any available units?
210 W. Washington has a unit available for $985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 210 W. Washington have?
Some of 210 W. Washington's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 W. Washington currently offering any rent specials?
210 W. Washington isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 W. Washington pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 W. Washington is pet friendly.
Does 210 W. Washington offer parking?
Yes, 210 W. Washington does offer parking.
Does 210 W. Washington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 W. Washington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 W. Washington have a pool?
No, 210 W. Washington does not have a pool.
Does 210 W. Washington have accessible units?
No, 210 W. Washington does not have accessible units.
Does 210 W. Washington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 W. Washington has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 W. Washington have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 210 W. Washington has units with air conditioning.
