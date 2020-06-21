2005 South Mattis Avenue Unit F - 1

Amenities

Available in mid August!! This 2 bedroom 1 bath condo is located off of South Mattis Avenue, close to shopping and conveniences! This unit includes a great loft with spiral stairs leading up to it. Complete with a microwave, disposal, dishwasher, an electric fireplace and a private balcony this home has it all! Vaulted ceiling in the living room and nice clean carpeting throughout. New Washer/Dryer is INCLUDED and hidden away in a laundry closet right next to your bedrooms. This home allows cats with a $250 non-refundable pet fee. Call us today to schedule a showing for this awesome apartment!