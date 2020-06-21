All apartments in Champaign
Find more places like 2005 South Mattis Avenue Unit F - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Champaign, IL
/
2005 South Mattis Avenue Unit F - 1
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:37 PM

2005 South Mattis Avenue Unit F - 1

2005 South Mattis Avenue · (217) 377-8850
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Champaign
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2005 South Mattis Avenue, Champaign, IL 61821

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 31

$800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1018 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available in mid August!! This 2 bedroom 1 bath condo is located off of South Mattis Avenue, close to shopping and conveniences! This unit includes a great loft with spiral stairs leading up to it. Complete with a microwave, disposal, dishwasher, an electric fireplace and a private balcony this home has it all! Vaulted ceiling in the living room and nice clean carpeting throughout. New Washer/Dryer is INCLUDED and hidden away in a laundry closet right next to your bedrooms. This home allows cats with a $250 non-refundable pet fee. Call us today to schedule a showing for this awesome apartment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 South Mattis Avenue Unit F - 1 have any available units?
2005 South Mattis Avenue Unit F - 1 has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2005 South Mattis Avenue Unit F - 1 have?
Some of 2005 South Mattis Avenue Unit F - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2005 South Mattis Avenue Unit F - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2005 South Mattis Avenue Unit F - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 South Mattis Avenue Unit F - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2005 South Mattis Avenue Unit F - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2005 South Mattis Avenue Unit F - 1 offer parking?
No, 2005 South Mattis Avenue Unit F - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2005 South Mattis Avenue Unit F - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2005 South Mattis Avenue Unit F - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 South Mattis Avenue Unit F - 1 have a pool?
No, 2005 South Mattis Avenue Unit F - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2005 South Mattis Avenue Unit F - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2005 South Mattis Avenue Unit F - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 South Mattis Avenue Unit F - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2005 South Mattis Avenue Unit F - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2005 South Mattis Avenue Unit F - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2005 South Mattis Avenue Unit F - 1 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2005 South Mattis Avenue Unit F - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windcrest Apartments
404 Edgebrook Drive
Champaign, IL 61820
Nantucket Cove
2001 Moreland Blvd
Champaign, IL 61822
Gentry Square
1712 Gentry Square Ln
Champaign, IL 61821
Windsor West
2502 Fields South Dr
Champaign, IL 61822
The Legends Apartments
4422 Nicklaus Drive
Champaign, IL 61822
Midtown Lofts
512 South Third Street
Champaign, IL 61820

Similar Pages

Champaign 1 BedroomsChampaign 2 Bedrooms
Champaign Apartments with ParkingChampaign Dog Friendly Apartments
Champaign Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, ILNormal, ILDecatur, IL
Urbana, ILRantoul, ILSullivan, IL
Savoy, ILCharleston, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Illinois at Urbana-ChampaignParkland College
Illinois Wesleyan UniversityIllinois State University
Heartland Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity