Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful garden-level apartment in a quiet 4-unit building in peaceful SW Champaign neighborhood of single-family homes. This unit features plenty of Anderson windows and sliding doors for tons of natural light. You get your own private, covered patio for enjoying lovely summer mornings & evenings; or head out to the backyard and relax on the private deck with the inground pool! Unit comes with a garage space & storage closet. MTD stop is on the corner.