Champaign, IL
1703 Joanne Ln.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

1703 Joanne Ln.

1703 Joanne Lane · (217) 352-1234
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1703 Joanne Lane, Champaign, IL 61821
Garden Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1703 Joanne Ln. · Avail. Oct 15

$850

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1703 Joanne Ln. Available 10/15/20 1703 Joanne Ln. Champaign - Newly updated unit-3 bedroom, 1 bath
All new paint, flooring & appliances
Central heating & cooling
Fenced in backyard, 1 car detached garage

Thank you for your interest in this property! The minimum income requirement for this property is $1,700 of VERIFIABLE income per month. Applicants with credit scores over 650 will have a (single) Security Deposit of $850. Applicants with credit scores between 600-649 will have a (double) Security Deposit of $1,700. Applicants with a credit score of 599 and lower will have a (Triple) Security Deposit of $2,550, and additional application review will be required. The property is pet friendly with a refundable pet deposit of $450. We look forward to hearing from you!!

(RLNE5134732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1703 Joanne Ln. have any available units?
1703 Joanne Ln. has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1703 Joanne Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
1703 Joanne Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1703 Joanne Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1703 Joanne Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 1703 Joanne Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 1703 Joanne Ln. offers parking.
Does 1703 Joanne Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1703 Joanne Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1703 Joanne Ln. have a pool?
No, 1703 Joanne Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 1703 Joanne Ln. have accessible units?
No, 1703 Joanne Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 1703 Joanne Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1703 Joanne Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1703 Joanne Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1703 Joanne Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
