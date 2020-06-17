Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1703 Joanne Ln. Available 10/15/20 1703 Joanne Ln. Champaign - Newly updated unit-3 bedroom, 1 bath

All new paint, flooring & appliances

Central heating & cooling

Fenced in backyard, 1 car detached garage



Thank you for your interest in this property! The minimum income requirement for this property is $1,700 of VERIFIABLE income per month. Applicants with credit scores over 650 will have a (single) Security Deposit of $850. Applicants with credit scores between 600-649 will have a (double) Security Deposit of $1,700. Applicants with a credit score of 599 and lower will have a (Triple) Security Deposit of $2,550, and additional application review will be required. The property is pet friendly with a refundable pet deposit of $450. We look forward to hearing from you!!



(RLNE5134732)