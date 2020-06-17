Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Champaign
Find more places like 1404 Centennial.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Champaign, IL
/
1404 Centennial
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1404 Centennial
1404 Centennial Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Champaign
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Location
1404 Centennial Drive, Champaign, IL 61821
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!! -
(RLNE5719831)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1404 Centennial have any available units?
1404 Centennial doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Champaign, IL
.
What amenities does 1404 Centennial have?
Some of 1404 Centennial's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1404 Centennial currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Centennial isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Centennial pet-friendly?
Yes, 1404 Centennial is pet friendly.
Does 1404 Centennial offer parking?
No, 1404 Centennial does not offer parking.
Does 1404 Centennial have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1404 Centennial offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Centennial have a pool?
No, 1404 Centennial does not have a pool.
Does 1404 Centennial have accessible units?
No, 1404 Centennial does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Centennial have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1404 Centennial has units with dishwashers.
Does 1404 Centennial have units with air conditioning?
No, 1404 Centennial does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Windsor West
2502 Fields South Dr
Champaign, IL 61822
The Legends Apartments
4422 Nicklaus Drive
Champaign, IL 61822
Watersedge Apartments
936 Waterview Way
Champaign, IL 61822
Nantucket Cove
2001 Moreland Blvd
Champaign, IL 61822
Windcrest Apartments
404 Edgebrook Drive
Champaign, IL 61820
Gentry Square
1712 Gentry Square Ln
Champaign, IL 61821
Midtown Lofts
512 South Third Street
Champaign, IL 61820
Similar Pages
Champaign 1 Bedrooms
Champaign 2 Bedrooms
Champaign Apartments with Parking
Champaign Dog Friendly Apartments
Champaign Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IL
Normal, IL
Decatur, IL
Urbana, IL
Rantoul, IL
Sullivan, IL
Savoy, IL
Charleston, IL
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Parkland College
Illinois Wesleyan University
Illinois State University
Heartland Community College