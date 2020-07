Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage extra storage range oven

Unit Amenities extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

This home is available NOW! We do accept Section 8 on this home. Enjoy extra storage space in the 1 car detached garage! Located close to the shopping & restaurants on Prospect Avenue. Also close to I-74! Great home for the price!!! We are pet friendly with a $200 pet fee. Call today to set up a showing! There is a $25 application fee for all adults that will be living in the home. Application is not necessary prior to viewing.