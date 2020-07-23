All apartments in Champaign
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

110 E. Park St.

110 East Park Street · (217) 262-9707
Location

110 East Park Street, Champaign, IL 61820

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 110 E. Park St. · Avail. Aug 7

$1,300

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
110 E. Park St. Available 08/07/20 Renovated 4-bedroom House Minutes from Campus Available for August! - This beautiful house is perfect for a family, young professionals, or roommates. The home has been completely renovated, with environmental bamboo wood floors and features a large living room, dinning room and covered front porch facing a quiet street. You'll love the location - One block to downtown Champaign and two blocks to Illinois Terminal. Parking is not an issue with off street parking for 4-plus cars.

$40 monthly utility fee covers your sewer, trash, and lawn care.

Contact us today!

(RLNE5935893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 E. Park St. have any available units?
110 E. Park St. has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 110 E. Park St. have?
Some of 110 E. Park St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 E. Park St. currently offering any rent specials?
110 E. Park St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 E. Park St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 E. Park St. is pet friendly.
Does 110 E. Park St. offer parking?
Yes, 110 E. Park St. offers parking.
Does 110 E. Park St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 E. Park St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 E. Park St. have a pool?
No, 110 E. Park St. does not have a pool.
Does 110 E. Park St. have accessible units?
No, 110 E. Park St. does not have accessible units.
Does 110 E. Park St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 E. Park St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 E. Park St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 E. Park St. does not have units with air conditioning.
