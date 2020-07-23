Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance

110 E. Park St. Available 08/07/20 Renovated 4-bedroom House Minutes from Campus Available for August! - This beautiful house is perfect for a family, young professionals, or roommates. The home has been completely renovated, with environmental bamboo wood floors and features a large living room, dinning room and covered front porch facing a quiet street. You'll love the location - One block to downtown Champaign and two blocks to Illinois Terminal. Parking is not an issue with off street parking for 4-plus cars.



$40 monthly utility fee covers your sewer, trash, and lawn care.



Contact us today!



