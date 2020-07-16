All apartments in Champaign County
Find more places like 604 Park Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Champaign County, IL
/
604 Park Lane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

604 Park Lane

604 Park Lane Drive · (217) 352-1234
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

604 Park Lane Drive, Champaign County, IL 61820

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 604 Park Lane · Avail. Aug 1

$2,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2670 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
604 Park Lane Available 08/01/20 4 bedroom, 3 bath Tri-Level - Huge, corner lot Tri-Level home
4 bedroom, 3 bath
Central heating & cooling
Bonus Family room
Finished basement
Large Fenced in backyard
Wood burning fireplace
2 car Attached garage

Thank you for your interest in this property! The minimum income requirement for this property is $4,400 of VERIFIABLE income per month. Applicants with credit scores over 650 will have a (single) Security Deposit of $2,200. Applicants with credit scores between 600-649 will have a (double) Security Deposit of $4,400. Applicants with a credit score of 599 and lower will have a (Triple) Security Deposit of $6,600, and additional application review will be required. The property is pet friendly with a refundable pet deposit of $450. We look forward to hearing from you!!

(RLNE5912799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Park Lane have any available units?
604 Park Lane has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 604 Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
604 Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Park Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 604 Park Lane is pet friendly.
Does 604 Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 604 Park Lane offers parking.
Does 604 Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Park Lane have a pool?
No, 604 Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 604 Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 604 Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 Park Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 604 Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 604 Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 604 Park Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Golfview Village
620 Willow Pond Rd
Rantoul, IL 61866
Windsor West
2502 Fields South Dr
Champaign, IL 61822
Falcon Way Townhomes
909 N Maplewood Dr
Rantoul, IL 61866
Windcrest Apartments
404 Edgebrook Drive
Champaign, IL 61820
Town & Country
1032 E Kerr Ave
Urbana, IL 61802
Nantucket Cove
2001 Moreland Blvd
Champaign, IL 61822
The Legends Apartments
4422 Nicklaus Drive
Champaign, IL 61822
South Pointe Commons
200 West Frost Avenue
Rantoul, IL 61866

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Champaign, ILBloomington, ILTerre Haute, INNormal, IL
Decatur, ILUrbana, ILRantoul, IL
Sullivan, ILCharleston, ILSavoy, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Illinois at Urbana-ChampaignIllinois Wesleyan University
Illinois State UniversityParkland College
Heartland Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity