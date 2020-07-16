All apartments in Champaign County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:02 PM

2706 South 1st Street

2706 South First Street · (217) 351-1800
Location

2706 South First Street, Champaign County, IL 61874

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1190 · Avail. now

$1,190

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available NOW! -$1190!
3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths ready now. This duplex has so much space for the money. A living room and a family room and a dining room! Washer/dryer hook ups. 3 nice sized bedrooms have great storage space. Easy care, wood like floors, fresh paint, new primary bathroom make this perfect for the new tenants! Sorry, NO pets and NO smoking. Check the video at: http://ppmrent.com/2706First.html
Managed by Professional Property Management of CU, Inc. 217 351 1800 Electronic Applications are ONLY accepted through our website ppmrent.com.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2706-s-1st-st-champaign-il-61822-usa/4f4b33db-5579-481c-9c0a-6f3a82846dad

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5733322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

