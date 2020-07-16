2706 South 1st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Available NOW! -$1190!

3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths ready now. This duplex has so much space for the money. A living room and a family room and a dining room! Washer/dryer hook ups. 3 nice sized bedrooms have great storage space. Easy care, wood like floors, fresh paint, new primary bathroom make this perfect for the new tenants! Sorry, NO pets and NO smoking. Check the video at: http://ppmrent.com/2706First.html

Managed by Professional Property Management of CU, Inc. 217 351 1800 Electronic Applications are ONLY accepted through our website ppmrent.com.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2706-s-1st-st-champaign-il-61822-usa/4f4b33db-5579-481c-9c0a-6f3a82846dad



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5733322)