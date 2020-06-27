All apartments in Champaign County
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

107 E Country Club Rd - A

107 East Country Club Road · (217) 418-2642
Location

107 East Country Club Road, Champaign County, IL 61801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex located off of Cunningham Ave in Urbana is available now. It offers hardwood flooring, updated cabinets and laundry hook-ups in unit. Rent for this unit will be $700.00 per month which will include the sewer, trash and parking. The future tenant will be responsible for the water,power, and gas. We are small dog and cat friendly with a one time pet fee. If you are interested and would like to speak further feel free to give us a call at (217)418-0465 or (217)418-2642 or send us an email at vortexpropertygroup@gmail.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 E Country Club Rd - A have any available units?
107 E Country Club Rd - A has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 107 E Country Club Rd - A have?
Some of 107 E Country Club Rd - A's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 E Country Club Rd - A currently offering any rent specials?
107 E Country Club Rd - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 E Country Club Rd - A pet-friendly?
No, 107 E Country Club Rd - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Champaign County.
Does 107 E Country Club Rd - A offer parking?
Yes, 107 E Country Club Rd - A offers parking.
Does 107 E Country Club Rd - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 E Country Club Rd - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 E Country Club Rd - A have a pool?
No, 107 E Country Club Rd - A does not have a pool.
Does 107 E Country Club Rd - A have accessible units?
No, 107 E Country Club Rd - A does not have accessible units.
Does 107 E Country Club Rd - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 E Country Club Rd - A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 E Country Club Rd - A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 107 E Country Club Rd - A has units with air conditioning.
