107 E Country Club Rd - A

This 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex located off of Cunningham Ave in Urbana is available now. It offers hardwood flooring, updated cabinets and laundry hook-ups in unit. Rent for this unit will be $700.00 per month which will include the sewer, trash and parking. The future tenant will be responsible for the water,power, and gas. We are small dog and cat friendly with a one time pet fee. If you are interested and would like to speak further feel free to give us a call at (217)418-0465 or (217)418-2642 or send us an email at vortexpropertygroup@gmail.com.