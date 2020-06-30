301-2 Greenbriar Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Newly remodeled. This energy-efficient apartment includes 2 bedrooms, well-lit security lighting, spacious walk-in closets, plenty of cabinet space, ample parking, ceiling fans throughout, washer and dryer included, and Carterville school district. Directly across the street from Cannon Memorial Park. A nice safe place to live!



- washer and dryer included

- central air and heat

- refrigerator

- microwave

- oven / stove

- 2 bedrooms with large closets



We love animals, however, due to our insurance we cannot allow pets



Apply online at https://allemandj.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/



Questions:(618)549-6355 or

AllemanOffice@gmail.com



Alleman Properties

- A Nice Safe Place to Live

Cannon Park Apartments are located directly across from Cannon Park in Carterville, IL. A safe, quiet, family-friendly neighborhood with scenic views in the heart of Carterville! And in Carterville school district too! Fishing pond on the property. Located close to retail, dining, shopping, and entertainment venues. And you're within minutes of SIUC in Carbondale or anywhere in Marion. A nice safe place to live!