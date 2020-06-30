All apartments in Carterville
Find more places like 301-2 Greenbriar Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carterville, IL
/
301-2 Greenbriar Rd
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:51 AM

301-2 Greenbriar Rd

301 N Greenbriar Rd · (618) 549-6355
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

301 N Greenbriar Rd, Carterville, IL 62918

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Newly remodeled. This energy-efficient apartment includes 2 bedrooms, well-lit security lighting, spacious walk-in closets, plenty of cabinet space, ample parking, ceiling fans throughout, washer and dryer included, and Carterville school district. Directly across the street from Cannon Memorial Park. A nice safe place to live!

- washer and dryer included
- central air and heat
- refrigerator
- microwave
- oven / stove
- 2 bedrooms with large closets

We love animals, however, due to our insurance we cannot allow pets

Apply online at https://allemandj.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Questions:(618)549-6355 or
AllemanOffice@gmail.com

Alleman Properties
- A Nice Safe Place to Live
Cannon Park Apartments are located directly across from Cannon Park in Carterville, IL. A safe, quiet, family-friendly neighborhood with scenic views in the heart of Carterville! And in Carterville school district too! Fishing pond on the property. Located close to retail, dining, shopping, and entertainment venues. And you're within minutes of SIUC in Carbondale or anywhere in Marion. A nice safe place to live!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301-2 Greenbriar Rd have any available units?
301-2 Greenbriar Rd has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 301-2 Greenbriar Rd have?
Some of 301-2 Greenbriar Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301-2 Greenbriar Rd currently offering any rent specials?
301-2 Greenbriar Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301-2 Greenbriar Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 301-2 Greenbriar Rd is pet friendly.
Does 301-2 Greenbriar Rd offer parking?
Yes, 301-2 Greenbriar Rd offers parking.
Does 301-2 Greenbriar Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301-2 Greenbriar Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301-2 Greenbriar Rd have a pool?
No, 301-2 Greenbriar Rd does not have a pool.
Does 301-2 Greenbriar Rd have accessible units?
No, 301-2 Greenbriar Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 301-2 Greenbriar Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301-2 Greenbriar Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 301-2 Greenbriar Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 301-2 Greenbriar Rd has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 301-2 Greenbriar Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cape Girardeau, MOPaducah, KY
Carbondale, ILJackson, MO
Benton, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Southeast Missouri State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity