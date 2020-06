Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

LIMITED OFFER: **1/2 MONTH OFF BONUS TO THE TENANT IN MONTH TWO, IF THEY ARE APPROVED AND MOVE IN BY 4/30/20**Updated Ranch home. Kitchen has hardwood floors, granite counters, and newer appliances. Vented Crawl Space with moisture barrier for extra storage. Driveway has room for 3 parking spaces.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.