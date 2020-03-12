617 Kingsbridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great opportunity to rent a 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 Story Townhome with a 2 car attached garage and a full finished basement. 2 story living room, formal dining area with sliding glass doors to patio. Upgraded kitchen with newer cabinets, granite countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and eating area. 1st floor laundry. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths up. Master bedroom has cathedral ceilings, 2 closets, and private bath. 2nd bedroom also has cathedral ceilings. All baths have been updated and have granite tops. Freshly painted and new carpeting. Finished basement and 2 car attached garage make this a great home.