617 Kingsbridge Drive

617 Kingsbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

617 Kingsbridge Drive, Carol Stream, IL 60188

Amenities

Great opportunity to rent a 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 Story Townhome with a 2 car attached garage and a full finished basement. 2 story living room, formal dining area with sliding glass doors to patio. Upgraded kitchen with newer cabinets, granite countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and eating area. 1st floor laundry. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths up. Master bedroom has cathedral ceilings, 2 closets, and private bath. 2nd bedroom also has cathedral ceilings. All baths have been updated and have granite tops. Freshly painted and new carpeting. Finished basement and 2 car attached garage make this a great home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 Kingsbridge Drive have any available units?
617 Kingsbridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carol Stream, IL.
How much is rent in Carol Stream, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carol Stream Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 Kingsbridge Drive have?
Some of 617 Kingsbridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 Kingsbridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
617 Kingsbridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Kingsbridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 617 Kingsbridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carol Stream.
Does 617 Kingsbridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 617 Kingsbridge Drive does offer parking.
Does 617 Kingsbridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 Kingsbridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Kingsbridge Drive have a pool?
No, 617 Kingsbridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 617 Kingsbridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 617 Kingsbridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Kingsbridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 Kingsbridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
