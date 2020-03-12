383 WEXFORD Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Top Notch rental with all the bells & whistles! This end unit has soaring vaulted ceilings, skylights, 2 sided fireplace & a master bedroom suite with walk-in closet & updated bath! Great kitchen with loads of cabinets, solid surface counters, custom backsplash and Stainless Steel appliances including a 5 burner gas stove! 2nd bedroom has a half bath en-suite and access to the balcony. The Great Room is the perfect open concept floorplan & includes a door to the balcony. Hand scraped look laminate floors, dramatic lighting, and painted throughout in a soft grey! Great location...Close to everything! Hurry...It won't be on the market long!