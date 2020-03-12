All apartments in Carol Stream
Find more places like 383 WEXFORD Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carol Stream, IL
/
383 WEXFORD Court
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:14 AM

383 WEXFORD Court

383 Wexford Court · (847) 910-8978
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carol Stream
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

383 Wexford Court, Carol Stream, IL 60188

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1232 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Top Notch rental with all the bells & whistles! This end unit has soaring vaulted ceilings, skylights, 2 sided fireplace & a master bedroom suite with walk-in closet & updated bath! Great kitchen with loads of cabinets, solid surface counters, custom backsplash and Stainless Steel appliances including a 5 burner gas stove! 2nd bedroom has a half bath en-suite and access to the balcony. The Great Room is the perfect open concept floorplan & includes a door to the balcony. Hand scraped look laminate floors, dramatic lighting, and painted throughout in a soft grey! Great location...Close to everything! Hurry...It won't be on the market long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 383 WEXFORD Court have any available units?
383 WEXFORD Court has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carol Stream, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carol Stream Rent Report.
What amenities does 383 WEXFORD Court have?
Some of 383 WEXFORD Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 383 WEXFORD Court currently offering any rent specials?
383 WEXFORD Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 383 WEXFORD Court pet-friendly?
No, 383 WEXFORD Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carol Stream.
Does 383 WEXFORD Court offer parking?
Yes, 383 WEXFORD Court does offer parking.
Does 383 WEXFORD Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 383 WEXFORD Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 383 WEXFORD Court have a pool?
No, 383 WEXFORD Court does not have a pool.
Does 383 WEXFORD Court have accessible units?
No, 383 WEXFORD Court does not have accessible units.
Does 383 WEXFORD Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 383 WEXFORD Court has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 383 WEXFORD Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Greenway at Carol Stream
136 Greenway Trl
Carol Stream, IL 60188
St. Charles Square Apartments
607 Gundersen Dr
Carol Stream, IL 60188

Similar Pages

Carol Stream 1 BedroomsCarol Stream 2 Bedrooms
Carol Stream Apartments under $1,200Carol Stream Apartments with Parking
Carol Stream Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILRomeoville, ILVernon Hills, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, ILNorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, IL
Bloomingdale, ILSkokie, ILOswego, ILAlgonquin, ILBerwyn, ILHoffman Estates, ILWestmont, ILRolling Meadows, ILCrystal Lake, ILPlainfield, ILHanover Park, ILWheeling, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity