Stonegate Apartments 703 S Wall Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking internet access

Stone Gate Apartments 703 S Wall Street Available 08/07/20 Ideally Located 2 Bedrooms with Large Deck and Walk In Closet - Across the street from SIU campus, close to the Rec Center and only a few steps away from entertainment, shopping & dining, these huge 2 bedroom apartments give you room to breathe.



NO CONTACT SELF-TOURS ARE AVAILABLE until the Stay At Home order is lifted. We can grant you access to our empty show unit (by appointment) to take a look around, with our agents available to answer your questions in real time by phone, text or email. Our internet-based services make renting remotely safe and easy, you can complete the entire rental process from application through lease signing on a phone, tablet or computer....anywhere.



Spacious living room will accommodate large sectionals and big screen TVs with ease. Bedrooms can accommodate a Queen or even King bed. Full kitchen with dishwasher and disposal. Designated dining area. Large elevated deck gives you plenty of room for outdoor dining and recreation. Washer and dryer provided in every apartment.



Only $347.50 per person with occupancy of 2. Individual leases.



Professionally maintained by Woodruff Management. Now leasing for Fall.



Only a few left, contact us today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5186173)