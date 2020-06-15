All apartments in Carbondale
Stonegate Apartments 703 S Wall Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

Stonegate Apartments 703 S Wall Street

703 South Wall Street · (618) 457-3321
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

703 South Wall Street, Carbondale, IL 62901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Stone Gate Apartments 703 S Wall Street · Avail. Aug 7

$695

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Stone Gate Apartments 703 S Wall Street Available 08/07/20 Ideally Located 2 Bedrooms with Large Deck and Walk In Closet - Across the street from SIU campus, close to the Rec Center and only a few steps away from entertainment, shopping & dining, these huge 2 bedroom apartments give you room to breathe.

NO CONTACT SELF-TOURS ARE AVAILABLE until the Stay At Home order is lifted. We can grant you access to our empty show unit (by appointment) to take a look around, with our agents available to answer your questions in real time by phone, text or email. Our internet-based services make renting remotely safe and easy, you can complete the entire rental process from application through lease signing on a phone, tablet or computer....anywhere.

Spacious living room will accommodate large sectionals and big screen TVs with ease. Bedrooms can accommodate a Queen or even King bed. Full kitchen with dishwasher and disposal. Designated dining area. Large elevated deck gives you plenty of room for outdoor dining and recreation. Washer and dryer provided in every apartment.

Only $347.50 per person with occupancy of 2. Individual leases.

Professionally maintained by Woodruff Management. Now leasing for Fall.

Only a few left, contact us today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5186173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stonegate Apartments 703 S Wall Street have any available units?
Stonegate Apartments 703 S Wall Street has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carbondale, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carbondale Rent Report.
What amenities does Stonegate Apartments 703 S Wall Street have?
Some of Stonegate Apartments 703 S Wall Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stonegate Apartments 703 S Wall Street currently offering any rent specials?
Stonegate Apartments 703 S Wall Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stonegate Apartments 703 S Wall Street pet-friendly?
No, Stonegate Apartments 703 S Wall Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carbondale.
Does Stonegate Apartments 703 S Wall Street offer parking?
Yes, Stonegate Apartments 703 S Wall Street does offer parking.
Does Stonegate Apartments 703 S Wall Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stonegate Apartments 703 S Wall Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stonegate Apartments 703 S Wall Street have a pool?
No, Stonegate Apartments 703 S Wall Street does not have a pool.
Does Stonegate Apartments 703 S Wall Street have accessible units?
No, Stonegate Apartments 703 S Wall Street does not have accessible units.
Does Stonegate Apartments 703 S Wall Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stonegate Apartments 703 S Wall Street has units with dishwashers.
