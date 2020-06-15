All apartments in Carbondale
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

Campus Square Apartments 609 E Campus Drive

609 East Campus Drive · (618) 457-3321
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

609 East Campus Drive, Carbondale, IL 62901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 609 E Campus Drive · Avail. Aug 5

$595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
609 E Campus Drive Available 08/05/20 Comfortable 2 Bedroom Apartments located just across the street from SIU - Just a 10 minute walk to Central Campus or to Grand Avenue Entertainments, Campus Square Apartments are well-maintained, convenient and comfortable for either one or two people.

NO CONTACT SELF-TOURS ARE AVAILABLE until the Stay At Home order is lifted. We can grant you access to our empty show unit (by appointment) to take a look around, with our agents available to answer your questions in real time by phone, text or email. Our internet-based services make renting remotely safe and easy, you can complete the entire rental process from application through lease signing on a phone, tablet or computer....anywhere.

These right-sized 2 bedrooms offer Central Air, Washer & Dryer, Dishwasher and 24-hour on site staffing. Only $297.50/month each with two people, individual leases too!

The apartments are well arranged and attractive. There's adequate parking for you and your guests. Roofed entry ways make getting in and out easy during inclement weather. Plus..you'll have a dry spot to park your bike.

Leased by Woodruff Management, an Illinois Brokerage with nearly 50 years experience in the Carbondale Area.

Now leasing for Summer and Fall. NO PETS, please.

Limited number available, contact us today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5402849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Campus Square Apartments 609 E Campus Drive have any available units?
Campus Square Apartments 609 E Campus Drive has a unit available for $595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carbondale, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carbondale Rent Report.
What amenities does Campus Square Apartments 609 E Campus Drive have?
Some of Campus Square Apartments 609 E Campus Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Campus Square Apartments 609 E Campus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
Campus Square Apartments 609 E Campus Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Campus Square Apartments 609 E Campus Drive pet-friendly?
No, Campus Square Apartments 609 E Campus Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carbondale.
Does Campus Square Apartments 609 E Campus Drive offer parking?
Yes, Campus Square Apartments 609 E Campus Drive does offer parking.
Does Campus Square Apartments 609 E Campus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Campus Square Apartments 609 E Campus Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Campus Square Apartments 609 E Campus Drive have a pool?
No, Campus Square Apartments 609 E Campus Drive does not have a pool.
Does Campus Square Apartments 609 E Campus Drive have accessible units?
No, Campus Square Apartments 609 E Campus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does Campus Square Apartments 609 E Campus Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Campus Square Apartments 609 E Campus Drive has units with dishwashers.
