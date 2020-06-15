Campus Square Apartments 609 E Campus Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities parking internet access

609 E Campus Drive Available 08/05/20 Comfortable 2 Bedroom Apartments located just across the street from SIU - Just a 10 minute walk to Central Campus or to Grand Avenue Entertainments, Campus Square Apartments are well-maintained, convenient and comfortable for either one or two people.



NO CONTACT SELF-TOURS ARE AVAILABLE until the Stay At Home order is lifted. We can grant you access to our empty show unit (by appointment) to take a look around, with our agents available to answer your questions in real time by phone, text or email. Our internet-based services make renting remotely safe and easy, you can complete the entire rental process from application through lease signing on a phone, tablet or computer....anywhere.



These right-sized 2 bedrooms offer Central Air, Washer & Dryer, Dishwasher and 24-hour on site staffing. Only $297.50/month each with two people, individual leases too!



The apartments are well arranged and attractive. There's adequate parking for you and your guests. Roofed entry ways make getting in and out easy during inclement weather. Plus..you'll have a dry spot to park your bike.



Leased by Woodruff Management, an Illinois Brokerage with nearly 50 years experience in the Carbondale Area.



Now leasing for Summer and Fall. NO PETS, please.



Limited number available, contact us today!



No Pets Allowed



