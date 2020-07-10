Apartment List
13 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Carbondale, IL

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
517 E. Fisher
517 E Fisher St, Carbondale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
2 Bedroom for Rent just right down the street from Attucks Park! - This single family home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with a very spacious yard! With it being right next to the park, makes for a great starter home to rent.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
705 S. Dixon
705 South Dixon Avenue, Carbondale, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
705 S. Dixon Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Garage - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home located in a quiet residential area. Beautiful parquet floors throughout the home and fresh paint has been done.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
410 E. College
410 East College Street, Carbondale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$750
410 E. College Available 08/01/20 Remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with Solar Panels - This 3 Bedroom 1 Bath has underwent some remodeling. The future tenants of this property will enjoy saving an estimated $60-70 on their electric bill each month.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
900 W. Willow
900 West Willow Street, Carbondale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1500 sqft
3 Bedroom home on Linden in Carbondale! - This single family home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. It features a full basement and a finished half story for even more storage or a kids playroom.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1101 Harmoney Ln
1101 Harmony Lane, Carbondale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1800 sqft
1101 Harmoney Ln Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, available 8/1/20! - Beautiful, 3br/2bth. Carbondale, 1600/mo. Very nice newer home 1800 sq. ft. plus 900sq. basement.

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
600 W. Mill St.
600 West Mill Street, Carbondale, IL
1 Bedroom
$590
550 sqft
Cozy, comfortable 1X1 bedroom apartments available for immediate move ins. Short term leases available.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2000 W. Sunset
2000 West Sunset Drive, Carbondale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1500 sqft
Cute home on Sunset in Carbondale, right behind Murdale Shopping Center Available 7/1/20! - This is a very well maintained home with plenty of space.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1713 West Sunset
1713 West Sunset Drive, Carbondale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1288 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home - This is a very well maintained home with plenty of space. The kitchen has nice flooring and a breakfast bar. In the living room, you will find a beautiful fireplace and new soft carpet.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
412 E. College
412 East College Street, Carbondale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$750
3 Bedroom House on E.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
619 S. Wedgewood
619 South Wedgewood Lane, Carbondale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
619 S. Wedgewood Available 08/03/20 Cute home on Wedgewood in Carbondale, just ,minutes from SIU! Available 8/3/20. - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home located in a quiet residential area.
Results within 5 miles of Carbondale

Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
301-2 Greenbriar Rd
301 N Greenbriar Rd, Carterville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
768 sqft
Newly remodeled. This energy-efficient apartment includes 2 bedrooms, well-lit security lighting, spacious walk-in closets, plenty of cabinet space, ample parking, ceiling fans throughout, washer and dryer included, and Carterville school district.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
258 Krysher Rd
258 Krysher Rd, Jackson County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 Bedroom Home in Makada - Check out this absolutely beautiful home in Makanda! This 2 bedroom, and 2 bathroom house in in the perfect spot for any nature lover out there.
Results within 10 miles of Carbondale

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
305 N. 12th St
305 North 12th Street, Herrin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$800
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom w/ Washer/Dryer Hookups - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with washer/dryer hookup. Rent $800/mo + $800 Security Deposit. Pet are welcome with additional fee. Please call S.I.

Welcome to the July 2020 Carbondale Rent Report. Carbondale rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Carbondale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

July 2020 Carbondale Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Carbondale Rent Report. Carbondale rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Carbondale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Carbondale rent trends were flat over the past month

Carbondale rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Carbondale stand at $596 for a one-bedroom apartment and $771 for a two-bedroom. Carbondale's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Illinois

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Carbondale over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Illinois for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Naperville is the most expensive of all Illinois' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,765; of the 10 largest cities in Illinois that we have data for, Champaign, Aurora, and Naperville, where two-bedrooms go for $898, $1,324, and $1,765, respectively, are the three major cities in the state besides Carbondale to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.7%, -1.4%, and -0.6%).
    • Waukegan, Joliet, and Peoria have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 1.5%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Carbondale rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Carbondale, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Carbondale is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Carbondale's median two-bedroom rent of $771 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Carbondale fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Carbondale than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly four times the price in Carbondale.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

