12 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Carbondale, IL
"Listen to that Duquesne whistle blowing / Blowing like it's gonna sweep my world away / I'm gonna stop in Carbondale and keep on going / That Duquesne train gonna ride me night and day / You say I'm a gambler, you say I'm a pimp / But I ain't neither one / Listen to that Duquesne whistle blowing / Sounding like she's on a final run." (- Bob Dylan, 'Duquesne Whistle')
Carbondale, Illinois, is a small city that.A number of students migrate from Chicago to Carbondale to attend the university. During the school year, Carbondale essentially becomes a suburb of Chicago. A number of people who attend the university never leave the area. See more
Finding an apartment in Carbondale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.