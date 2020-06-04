All apartments in Carbondale
Last updated June 4 2020 at 4:14 AM

513-1 S. Ash St

513 S Ash St · (618) 549-6355
Location

513 S Ash St, Carbondale, IL 62901

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 15

$650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1064 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Looking for that next great place to live? You found it!

Check out this apartment with 2 large bedrooms, an over-sized bathroom, and a large living room located in the heart of Carbondale!
- Walking distance to SIU Campus
- Less than 1 mile from Main Street (The Strip)
- 1 mile away from Memorial Hospital

This energy-efficient apartment is in a great location for students and everyone alike! It has a nice front porch, with a front yard. Great natural light through the living room with multiple windows, ceiling fans in both bedrooms, and living room. Bedrooms have walk-in closets. Even a basement for storage.

Comes with:
- Off-street parking
- Refrigerator
- Microwave
- Stove
- Oven
- Washer/Dryer included
- NO PETS

Tenant is responsible for power and water. Landlord pays garbage.

You can fill out our rental application by clicking the link below. Then click on the blue box on the top right section that says "apply now". This will also show which apartments/houses we currently have available by clicking on the blue line where it says "rentals". These change often because of the number of rental properties we have. So, you can check back to this site if you don't see just what you want today.

Our application will not lower or affect your credit score. We use it primarily to verify your income and rental history. There is no fee to apply.

https://allemandj.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home

Alleman Properties
- A nice place to live!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

