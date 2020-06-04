513-1 S. Ash St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets air conditioning

Looking for that next great place to live? You found it!



Check out this apartment with 2 large bedrooms, an over-sized bathroom, and a large living room located in the heart of Carbondale!

- Walking distance to SIU Campus

- Less than 1 mile from Main Street (The Strip)

- 1 mile away from Memorial Hospital



This energy-efficient apartment is in a great location for students and everyone alike! It has a nice front porch, with a front yard. Great natural light through the living room with multiple windows, ceiling fans in both bedrooms, and living room. Bedrooms have walk-in closets. Even a basement for storage.



Comes with:

- Off-street parking

- Refrigerator

- Microwave

- Stove

- Oven

- Washer/Dryer included

- NO PETS



Tenant is responsible for power and water. Landlord pays garbage.



You can fill out our rental application by clicking the link below. Then click on the blue box on the top right section that says "apply now". This will also show which apartments/houses we currently have available by clicking on the blue line where it says "rentals". These change often because of the number of rental properties we have. So, you can check back to this site if you don't see just what you want today.



Our application will not lower or affect your credit score. We use it primarily to verify your income and rental history. There is no fee to apply.



https://allemandj.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home



Alleman Properties

- A nice place to live!